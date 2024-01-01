LORD OF THE LOST Frontman CHRIS HARMS - "Being Asked As A Vocalist On An APOCALYPTICA Song Is Still One Of My Life Goals"

Lord Of The Lost have released their covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction, wrapping up the band’s most successful year so far. Among other highlights, 2023 has seen Lord Of The Lost hitting #1 on the official German album charts, representing Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest finals, many sold-out shows, providing tour support to legendary Iron Maiden (once again), and now the release of their first full covers album - exactly one year after the release of #1 album Blood & Glitter.

Frontman Chris Harms recently spoke with Metal Kings about the album. Following is an excerpt from the chat.

Q: Making a music album is a lot of work. Why did you feel the need to release a cover album and not just a new album of your songs?

Chris: "We do feel the need to release a 'real' new album with our own songs very much. But not now, not yet. We will need time for that, time to to really dive deep to find some new pearls in some depths we haven't visited before or have not been visiting for a long time. And apart from the factor time, it would be way too early now for something new. Therefore a new album with own material won't come before summer 2025. The idea for a cover album is something we wanted to do for many years but it always felt too early for that. We didn't wanna be one of those bands with this kind of success which is just based on one or a couple of cover songs. Not dropping any names here, the examples are out there for everyone to see. That's why there was never a cover song on one of our regular albums. We always only released them as bonus tracks and b-sides. After Thornstar and Judas, both Top 10 chart albums, we felt it was the right time for a cover album after the next album following Judas. So already during the studio time for Blood & Glitter, in early 2022 in Helsinki, we made plans for a cover album, to be released one year after “Blood & Glitter”, an cover album which kind of feels like from the same world as Blood & Glitter, with the same kind of energy. A musical second serving, the extra portion, the dessert if you will. We finally decided to do the whole cover album thing while recording the Roxette cover, 'The Look' which was meant to be a bonus track for Blood & Glitter. So directly after Finland, we started working on the cover album in summer 2022, which was done then in early 2023, waiting for its release – now."

Q: Many German bands and rock bands in general often do covers of Rammstein. Do you feel like singing some of the songs of these popular fellow countrymen?

Chris: "No, this won't happen. And I actually don't recall that many Rammstein covers. Just one: 'Seemann' by Apocalyptica with Nina Hagen, which I find way more interesting than the original. Being asked as a vocalist on an Apocalyptica song is still one of my life goals, by the way. I love them since the late '90s, I used to practice my cello play to their Metallica tribute record. I actually listened to their Metallica covers way before I listened to the original Metallica songs, which is kind of funny."

Lord Of The Lost does not show any signs of slowing down in 2024 - on top of their fast-selling “15 Years of Lord Of The Lost” tour that is approaching in spring as well as two dates in the US, the outfit has already been confirmed for several big festival performances. Listen to “Turbo Lover” below, make sure to get your copy of Weapons Of Mass Seduction, and grab your tickets for the upcoming live shows in the new year.

Lord Of The Lost state: "During the production of our last album, Blood & Glitter, while recording our Roxette cover 'The Look' in Finland, it had already become clear that we had opened Pandora's box. The energy and fun of covering the songs of beloved and respected colleagues and idols was something we were determined to continue. So even before the release of Blood & Glitter we started working on this 'covers album' project, which for us is the perfect dessert to Blood & Glitter, before we embark on the adventure of reinventing ourselves again for a new studio album."

While Weapons Of Mass Seduction is entirely composed of covers, Weapons Of Mass Seduction confirms Lord Of The Lost’s creative ability to make even unexpected songs their own, and further confirms their status. The covers album comes in various different formats – some of them containing a second CD with 11 covers that are already released or have been played live. The deluxe boxset includes a third CD with 10 acoustic tracks, exclusively available in this format.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction tracklisting:

CD1

"Shock To The System" (Billy Idol Cover)

"Unstoppable" (Sia Cover)

"Smalltown Boy" (Bronski Beat Cover)

"Turbo Lover" (Judas Priest Cover)

"Hymn" (Ultravox Cover)

"Give In To Me" (Michael Jackson Cover)

"River" (Bishop Briggs Cover)

"Somewhere Only We Know" (Keane Cover)

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms" (feat. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)

"High" (Zella Day Cover)

"House On A Hill" (The Pretty Reckless Cover)

CD2

"The Look" (feat. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)

"Ordinary Town" (Celebrate The Nun Cover)

"Cha Cha Cha" (Käärijä Cover)

"Judas" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"Children Of The Damned" (Iron Maiden Cover)

"Wig In A Box" (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)

"Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"The Most Radical Thing To Do" (The Ark Cover)

"This Is The Life" (Amy MacDonald Cover)

"It's A Sin" (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran Cover)

CD3 - Ltd Deluxe Edition only

"Starman" (David Bowie Cover)

"Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon" (Neil Diamond Cover)

"The Days Of Pearly Spencer" (David McWilliams Cover)

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd Cover)

"I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night" (The Electric Prunes Cover)

"Where Do You Go To My Lovely" (Peter Sarstedt Cover)

"Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)" (The Byrds Cover)

"In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" (Zager & Evans Cover)

"All I Have To Do Is Dream" (The Everly Brothers Cover)

"Perfect Day" (Lou Reed Cover)

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

Photo by Carl Begai