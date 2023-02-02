LORD OF THE LOST Premier "Leaving The Planet Earth" Music Video

In 2023, German genre-fusing visionaries Lord Of The Lost are jumping from one highlight to the next. The year began with the band’s first-ever #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts with their new album, Blood & Glitter, followed by a nomination for Germany's Eurovision Song Contest preliminaries. Right now, they are on a completely sold out club tour throughout Germany, and will continue on to support Iron Maiden again on their upcoming European tour. Lord Of The Lost will also appear at several festivals throughout Europe through the rest of the year.

With no time to rest, the band has just released a third music video from their new album, for the song “Leaving The Planet Earth”. The video underlines the hefty 80s vibes of the song, showcasing singer Chris Harms in androgynous and extraterrestrial stylings once again.

When conjuring the concept of Blood & Glitter, the band was inspired by the eponymous work of legendary music photographer Mick Rock, known for taking a large majority of the most famous photos of musicians in the 70s glam rock era. Lord Of The Lost visually immerse themselves in the lifestyle of that era and combine it with the new wave and pop sound of the 80s, building on their own familiar dark metal foundation. The result: a glamorous party with critical and direct messages.

