LORD OF THE LOST Premier Official Music Video For IRON MAIDEN Cover "Children Of The Damned"

German genre-fusing visionaries, Lord Of The Lost, recently finished up their summer tour of Europe with the legendary Iron Maiden. As one their biggest performances so far, the band conquered the stages of Europe’s largest metropolises.

Now, to round off the end of the tour, the band has revealed a brand new video for their recent cover of Iron Maiden’s “Children Of The Damned”, cut from their The Heartbeat Of The Devil EP released earlier this year. The video includes footage of some of the tour’s most electrifying moments, paying homage to Iron Maiden and their experiences together on tour.

In total, Lord Of The Lost played 18 concerts with Iron Maiden in 16 countries for over half a million people. Fans can celebrate this great achievement and experience the band’s thrilling road adventures with the “Children Of The Damned” video.

The Heartbeat Of The Devil EP begins with the single version of “The Heartbeat Of The Devil”, and closes with a striking piano version of the same song. Rounding out the center of the EP are three cover versions of iconic songs: “Children Of The Damned” by Iron Maiden, who Lord Of The Lost will support on 18 dates of the band’s European tour after the release of the EP, “Judas” by Lady Gaga and “Wig In A Box” from famed rock musical Hedwig And The Angry Inch. These iconic songs are reinvented and transformed by the dark atmosphere of Lord Of The Lost’s trademark sound.

Lord Of The Lost on The Heartbeat Of The Devil: “With the pandemic and the unplanned free time - you can spontaneously record three cover versions of songs that move you at the moment. But why these three songs? 'Judas' by Lady Gaga should be self-explanatory due to the title overlap with our current album. 'Children Of The Damned' is a nod to our summer tour hosts Iron Maiden, who booked us as a support band. And 'Wig In A Box'... well, if you don't know the movie musical Hedwig And The Angry Inch, you should definitely change that. We saw the movie one day and one of us yelled, 'let's cover that song!' - and as it always is with us, every spontaneous idea is put into action. Or at least it's tried."

The Heartbeat Of The Devil is available in the following formats:

- CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"The Heartbeat Of The Devil" (Single Version)

"Judas" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"Children Of The Damned" (Iron Maiden Cover)

"Wig In A Box" (Hedwig And The Angry Inch Cover)

"The Heartbeat Of The Devil" (Piano Version)

“The Heartbeat Of The Devil” video:

"Judas":

Lineup:

Chris Harms - vocals, guitar, cello

Pi Stoffers - guitar

Class Grenayde - bass

Gared Dirge - piano, synthesizer, percussion, guitar

Niklas Kahl - drums