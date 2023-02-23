LORD OF THE LOST Release "Absolute Attitude" Music Video

German genre-fusing visionaries, Lord Of The Lost, have released a music video for "Absolute Attitude", a track from their new album, Blood & Glitter.

A message states: "As big advocates of the importance of self-irony and as fans of mockumentary or improv formats like The Office, it was time to produce a musical short film in this genre ourselves. Especially for a band like us, with a visually special album like Blood & Glitter, in an Instagram filter world, we feel it is important to consciously show courage for ugliness and to put humor above cramped realness. And Gas Lipstick in the role of a drug dealer should be nominated for an Oscar!"

When conjuring the concept of Blood & Glitter, the band was inspired by the eponymous work of legendary music photographer Mick Rock, known for taking a large majority of the most famous photos of musicians in the 70s glam rock era. Lord Of The Lost visually immerse themselves in the lifestyle of that era and combine it with the new wave and pop sound of the 80s, building on their own familiar dark metal foundation. The result: a glamorous party with critical and direct messages.

Order the Blood & Glitter album here.

Blood & Glitter tracklisting:

"Blood & Glitter"

"Leave Your Hate In The Comments"

"Absolute Attitude"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"No Respect For Disrespect"

"Reset The Preset"

"Destruction Manual"

"Dead End"

"Leaving The Planet Earth"

"Forever Lost"

"Save Our Souls"

"One Last Song"

"The Look" (Roxette Cover)

“Leaving The Planet Earth” video:

"Blood & Glitter" video:

Lineup:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums