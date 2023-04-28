LORD OF THE LOST Release "Destruction Manual" Music Video Starring Erotic Model LOUISA KHOVANSKI

Germany’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 representatives, Lord Of The Lost, have released an official music video for “Destruction Manual”. The new visual shows the whole band embodied by women, with vocalist Chris Harms represented by Ukrainian erotic model and influencer Louisa Khovanski. The song was originally released on the band’s successful #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter.

The new video arrives shortly before the Hamburg based unit leaves for Liverpool to present their song “Blood & Glitter” at the Eurovision Song Contest in front of its total audience of 200 million viewers. The finals of the world’s biggest music contest will be broadcast worldwide on May 13, and Lord Of The Lost is widely considered a strong Top 10 contender with “Blood & Glitter”.

2023 has been full of highlights for Lord Of The Lost, and they don’t seem to end! Starting with the band’s #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts and continuing with a sold-out club tour in Germany, Lord Of The Lost were also once again announced as European tour support for heavy metal legends Iron Maiden, joining them for ten shows. In addition, they will play at the most important metal festivals this summer. The dark rock unit even got to perform for and meet King Charles III, and their success story so far is about to culminate in representing Germany in the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

Lord Of The Lost on the new video for “Destruction Manual”: “A video where the whole band is represented by women. That is something I've wanted to do for half of my life. But it wasn’t the right time until now: the moment has come! Next to Louisa, we have four outstanding female musicians from all over the world at our instruments, and we love the energy that all five of them radiate here. What can I say? We've never looked so stunning!"

Watch the winning performance of “Blood & Glitter” live at the German preliminaries below:

Order the Blood & Glitter album here.

Blood & Glitter tracklisting:

"Blood & Glitter"

"Leave Your Hate In The Comments"

"Absolute Attitude"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"No Respect For Disrespect"

"Reset The Preset"

"Destruction Manual"

"Dead End"

"Leaving The Planet Earth"

"Forever Lost"

"Save Our Souls"

"One Last Song"

"The Look" (Roxette Cover)

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums