LORD OF THE LOST Release "For They Know Not What They Do" Session Breakdown Video

German genrefluid visionaries, Lord Of The Lost, return with their seventh studio album, Judas, out July 2 via Napalm Records. The band recently released a second cinematic and visually stunning video for their second single, "For They Know Not What They Do". They have now released a session breakdown video, which you can view below:

Watch a guitar playthrough video for the song:

The music video for "For They Know Not What They Do" picks up where the first video for "Priest" leaves off. Together, the two videos form the start of a grand narrative of black and white, good and evil, and loud and quiet.

"For They Know Not What They Do", the second single from Judas proves that this new piece of art is musically and organically grown and has very lively highlights - including a choir, grand piano and string quintet - as well as a real church organ. We Will Outlive Them!

Chris Harms on the new video: "With ‘For They Know Not What They Do’, the audiovisual experience of ‘Priest’ is not only continued, but in a certain way, a cycle opens here which connects the two videos in their beginnings and endings. In addition, we have fulfilled a childhood dream here, because what musician would not like to be seen once as a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ choir in the best Queen manner in his video..."

Lord Of The Lost on Judas: “Don’t judge a book by its cover. This sentence could hardly apply any better to someone in theological history than to the figure of Judas Iscariot, who represents only one thing at first glance: Betrayal. If you take a closer look, almost endless possibilities of interpretation open up here: from "Judas the murderer" to "Judas the redeemer" and "Judas the actual martyr", who, if you believe in it, could only find room in hell for his salvific betrayal after dying for what he did, in complete contrast to Jesus Christ. This field of tension and the apocryphal writings of the "Gospel of Judas" are the basis for a double album that not only illuminates the dark and light side of history, but above all the grey areas in between, in which we move emotionally and ideologically throughout our lives and try to find our place.”

Judas will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box (incl. 2-CD Mediabook, 1 CD The Sorrows Of The Young, 2 CD LOTL+, DVD Becoming Judas, Cover Alu Print) - strictly limited to 1500 copies worldwide

- 4 CD Earbook - strictly limited to 500 copies worldwide

- Double Music Cassette - strictly limited to 100 copies worldwide

- 2-CD Mediabook

- 2-CD Sleevepack

- Vinyl Box incl. 2x 2LP Recycled Black Vinyl Gatefold

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Judas tracklisting:

CD1: Damnation

"Priest"

"For They Know Not What They Do"

"Your Star Has Led You Astray"

"Born with a Broken Heart"

"The 13th"

"In the Field of Blood"

"2000 Years a Pyre"

"Death Is Just a Kiss Away"

"The Heart Is a Traitor"

"Euphoria"

"Be Still and Know"

"The Death of All Colours"

CD2: Salvation

"The Gospel of Judas"

"Viva Vendetta"

"Argent"

"The Heartbeat of the Devil"

"And it Was Night"

"My Constellation"

"The Ashes of Flowers"

"Iskarioth"

"A War Within"

"A World where We Belong"

"Apokatastasis"

"Work of Salvation"

"Priest" video:

Next to the 2-CD Judas Mediabook and a cover alu print, the strictly limited deluxe box includes the special CD, The Sorrows Of The Young, double extra CD LOTL+, as well as the six part behind the scenes documentary bonus DVD, Becoming Judas. The Sorrows Of The Young features ten unreleased songs, written by Chris Harms at the age of 18, that have now been re-recorded, whereas LOTL+ showcases 32 completely different interpretations in terms of vocals and lyrics on the original song “Viva Vendetta”, written and performed by artists like Megaherz, Equilibrium, Lacrimosa, Subway To Sally, Nachtblut, Unzucht and many more.

The Sorrows Of The Young tracklisting:

"Catharsis"

"Syringes in the Sand"

"Deus Absconditus"

"Die Without Your Love"

"This Piece of Art"

"The Last Saviour"

"All I Am Is The Void"

"Obscularum Infame"

"Infinity"

"Supernova"

LOTL+ tracklisting:

CD1:

"Living a Lie" feat. A Life Divided

"Consume Hate" feat. Aesthetic Perfection

"Vergissmeinnicht" feat. AnnA Lux

"Still Life to Die For" feat. Ben Christo (The Sisters Of Mercy / Diamond Black)

"The Darkest Hour" feat. Chemical Sweet Kid

"Into the Dawn" feat. Simon Moskon (Cryptex)

"The Warrior" feat. Daria Trusova

"Old-School Pagan Spirit" feat. Robse (Equilibrium)

"Entität" feat. Erdling

"Doomed Love" feat. Erk Aicrag (Hocico / Rabia Sorda)

"Crimson Masque" feat. Face Time Police

"Your Skeleton Grin" feat. Faderhead

"A Pain That I Know" feat. Florian Grey

"Ohne Zweifel" feat. Heldmaschine

"Sadly Ever After" feat. Hell Boulevard

"Stolen" feat. Jaani Peuhu (Mercury Circly, Swallow The Sun, Iconcrash)

CD2:

"Alles wird gut, aber…" feat. Lacrimosa

"Dein Blick" feat. Letzte Instanz

"Pale Rider" feat. Lolita KompleX

"Revenge" feat. MajorVoice

"Aus und Vorbei" feat. Megaherz

"Bloody Flower" feat. Nachtblut

"Abandon Ship" feat. Night Laser

"The Shadow and the Sun" feat. OH FYO!

"Digging Deeper" feat. Scarlet Dorn

"It Starts with a Crack" feat. Solar Fake

"Fake Gods" feat. Soulbound

"Träume zu Tränen" feat. Subway To Sally

"Die Flamme" feat. Sündenrausch

"Feuerrot" feat. Tanzwut

"Während die Welt in Flammen Steht" feat. Unzucht

"Today" feat. Saku Solin (Turmion Kätilöt / Fear Of Domination)

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms - vocals, guitar, cello

Pi Stoffers - guitar

Class Grenayde - bass

Gared Dirge - piano, synthesizer, percussion, guitar

Niklas Kahl - drums

(Photo - VDPictures / Jan Season)