LORD OF THE LOST Release Live Rendition Of "Herz An Herz" + "The Look" Featuring German 90s Superstar BLÜMCHEN

Germany’s Lord Of The Lost have revealed their live cover versions of “Herz An Herz” (Blümchen) and “The Look” (Roxette), cut from their upcoming live album, Live At W:O:A, out August 2 via Napalm Records and including a guest performance of none other than German 90s star Blümchen on both songs.

After two European tours with Iron Maiden, participation in the Eurovision Song Contest finals, a #1 charting album, and an almost completely sold out European tour, the band played their first ever mainstage performance at Wacken Open Air in 2023, when they closed the festival day as “deadliners” after Iron Maiden. The set was recorded and will be released as Live At W:O:A, which is “a dream come true”, as Chris Harms stated during the show.

Lord Of The Lost state: "We went on tour with Iron Maiden, performed with a symphony orchestra at the Gewandhaus in Leipzig, took part in the Eurovision Song Contest Finals, and played the main stage at Wacken together with Blümchen – all within one year. If you realize this, then you truly understand everything about the band. The highest possible dynamics of emotions – this is 100% our way, and we will continue to do exactly that!"

Live At W:O:A blends old fan favorites (such as “Drag Me To Hell” and “Loreley”) and hits from newer releases, including the title track “Blood & Glitter” as well as the Roxette cover “The Look” from the #1 charting latest studio album Blood & Glitter (Official German Album Charts). Blümchen’s legendary version of Paso Doble’s “Herz An Herz” is another entertaining addition.

Breaking the charts and playing the main stage at Wacken are just some of Lord Of The Lost’s many 2023 highlights - the band represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest finals in Liverpool, performing to more than 150 million live viewers, and received plenty of attention from huge mainstream media outlets simultaneously. Lord Of The Lost even performed for King Charles III, sold out several headline shows and played many other big festival stages alongside the riveting Wacken performance.

15 years of band history, over 500 shows in nearly 40 countries, 8 studio albums, 3 ensemble albums with orchestra and close to 60 music videos - Lord Of The Lost is a creative machine that has paved its own way through the musical landscape over the years, without ever being stuck to just one genre or scene. Successor to the electrifying covers album Weapons Of Mass Seduction (2023, #2 on the Official German Album Charts), Live At W:O:A might well be Lord Of The Lost’s last release as a five-piece, as the band gained an official sixth member in spring 2024. It is clear that following their busiest, most successful times as a band so far, Lord Of The Lost is better than ever and still moving forward full-speed.

Live At W:O:A will be available in the following formats:

- 3-CD Digipak (CD/DVD/BD), 12p Booklet

- 3-CD Earbook (CD/DVD/BD)

- Digital Album

Live At W:O:A tracklisting:

"Lighting The Way" (Intro)

"The Curtain Falls"

"Morgana"

"Kill It With Fire"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"Dry The Rain"

"Under The Sun"

"Herz An Herz"

"The Look"

"Ruins"

"Blood & Glitter"

"Full Metal Whore"

"Destruction Manual"

"Blood For Blood"

"Loreley"

"Die Tomorrow"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"La Bomba"

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

Benjamin “Benji“ Mundigler – Keyboard, Guitar

(Photo - Lennard Schmitt)