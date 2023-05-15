LORD OF THE LOST Release New Music Video For "The Curtain Falls"

Following a terrific performance in front of 200 million live viewers at the Eurovision Song Contest grand final this weekend, Lord Of The Lost are back to their "normal" lives, gearing up for 10 shows with Iron Maiden, great festival appearances and sold-out headline shows on their schedule.

After recovering from the excitement of the weekend, the band is thrilled to release a new video celebrating the best highlights of the past year - including sold-out club shows, the stadium tour with Iron Maiden and countless other standout moments.

The video was shot for the song "The Curtain Falls", which was released last Friday, May 12, as part of the Earbook and Digital Deluxe version of the #1-charting album, Blood & Glitter. The new version includes six new studio tracks, great featured artists, singles released physically for the first time and alternate versions of the album tracks from Blood & Glitter.

Lord Of The Lost says: “'The Curtain Falls' was written the day after I bought Steve Harris’ signature model E-bass. Last year’s tour with Iron Maiden burned itself into our hearts in such a way that we wanted to give back some of that energy. We put that energy into 'The Curtain Falls'. This song will be our opening song for all Iron Maiden and festival shows this summer. We just came back from the ESC, where we had the time of our lives, and are looking forward to an unforgettable live summer."

Watch Lord Of The Lost performing “Blood & Glitter” live at the Eurovision Song Contest Finals in Liverpool below.

Lord Of The Lost comment on Eurovision Song Contest: “Thank you, everyone, for this amazing experience! We loved every second of it! So, we‘re going back to our old lives now and we are looking forward to a most amazing festival summer, many sold out shows and a second tour with IRON MAIDEN! Thanks to all of the other artists that we‘ve met on the road to Eurovision - you all deserve all the success and the love, and may all your dreams come true! And last but not least, thanks to EVERYONE on our team: you have helped us to make our dream of Eurovision become reality. We leave Liverpool tomorrow, knowing that we couldn‘t possibly have put more effort, time and love into the undertaking of participating here! And now the big question remains: who will Germany send next year to break the curse?"

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums