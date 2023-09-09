LORD OF THE LOST Release Official Video For "No Respect For Disrespect" Single

Lord Of The Lost have released an official music video for their track, “No Respect For Disrespect”, cut from the band’s current album, Blood & Glitter (#1 Official German Album Charts). The mix of creative video submissions from LOTL fans - the band received more than 500 fan videos - as well as clips of the band themselves performing the song at home is sure to entertain and provide a big “Thank You” to the fans worldwide who have supported the band for all these years.

2023 has been a very busy year for Lord Of The Lost, including huge highlights such as representing Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, providing direct tour support for Iron Maiden, several sold out headline shows, and a summer full of big festival appearances.

Lord Of The Lost on “No Respect For Disrespect”:

"How far can tolerance go when it tolerates intolerance? 'No Respect For Disrespect' is a song about the tolerance paradox and eloquently and reflectively says: ‘This far and no further'. Since this topic affects us all, it was important for us to make this video with as many wonderful people from our audience as possible. Because without all these people we are nothing and only together we are strong!"

When conjuring the concept of Blood & Glitter, Lord Of The Lost was inspired by the eponymous work of legendary music photographer Mick Rock, known for taking a large majority of the most famous photos of musicians in the 70s glam rock era. Lord Of The Lost visually immerse themselves in the lifestyle of that era and combine it with the new wave and pop sound of the 80s, building on their own familiar dark metal foundation. The result: a glamorous party with critical and direct messages.

Chris Harms says about the album release: "In a time when the marketing madness for each album seems to last longer and longer, when half the album - or even more - is already known six months in advance through pre-released singles, so that the high pre-release sales generate the highest possible chart result, what it should actually be about - the pure magic of hearing a new album of your favorite band for the first time - is becoming more and more lost. We want to transport this "like the old days" feeling through this surprise release! Fuck the charts, playlist pitches and 1,000 pointless reviews in advance. What matters is what an album means in the long run, not how high its "value" is on release day."

Blood & Glitter tracklisting:

"Blood & Glitter"

"Leave Your Hate In The Comments"

"Absolute Attitude"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"No Respect For Disrespect"

"Reset The Preset"

"Destruction Manual"

"Dead End"

"Leaving The Planet Earth"

"Forever Lost"

"Save Our Souls"

"One Last Song"

"The Look" (Roxette Cover)

"Blood & Glitter" video:

Lineup:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums

(Photo - VDPictures)