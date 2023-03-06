LORD OF THE LOST Represent Germany At Eurovision Song Contest 2023 In Liverpool; Watch Video Of Winning Performance At German Preliminaries

Lord Of The Lost will bring a glamorous party between glam rock and metal to Eurovision Song Contest 2023, when they will represent Germany in Liverpool with the title track of their current #1 album, Blood & Glitter. In a show with multiple artists from many different musical genres at the German preliminary shows, the band got by far the most votes in the public voting.

Lord Of The Lost to their fans and everyone that took part in the show: “BLOOD & GLITTER is “Our song for Liverpool”! THANK YOU, for everything! We are not the best band in the world (they already exist), but we are the band with the best fans in the world: YOU! Thanks also to everyone who made this show possible. Since there are too many names, summarized: NDR, ARD, Bildergarten TV, everyone orbiting in the orbit of this event and our crew! And greatest respect, thanks and love to you: Anica Russo, René Miller, Will Church, Patty Gurdy, Trong, Frida Gold, Lonely Spring and Ikke Hüftgold. From day 1 of the rehearsals we lived the spirit of the ESC: UNITED BY MUSIC. With each other – not against each other.”

Watch the winning performance of “Blood & Glitter” live at the German preliminaries below:

In 2023, German genre-fusing visionaries Lord Of The Lost are jumping from one highlight to the next! The appearance at Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool on May 13, 2023 is another huge highlight in the band’s career. The year began with their first-ever #1 debut on the Official German Album Charts with their new album, Blood & Glitter, followed by a completely sold-out club tour throughout Germany, and will continue on to support Iron Maiden again on their upcoming European tour. Lord Of The Lost will also appear at several major festivals throughout Europe through the rest of the year and recently announced further shows.

Blood & Glitter tracklisting:

"Blood & Glitter"

"Leave Your Hate In The Comments"

"Absolute Attitude"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"No Respect For Disrespect"

"Reset The Preset"

"Destruction Manual"

"Dead End"

"Leaving The Planet Earth"

"Forever Lost"

"Save Our Souls"

"One Last Song"

"The Look" (Roxette Cover)

"Absolute Attitude" video:

“Leaving The Planet Earth” video:

"Blood & Glitter" video:

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums