LORD OF THE LOST - Swan Songs 10th Anniversary Edition To Be Released In February 2024; Now Available For Pre-Order On Triple Vinyl LP

The re-release of Lord Of The Lost's cherished album, Swan Songs, is now available for pre-order here and will officially be released on February 16. This momentous edition marks the first time Swan Songs is presented on vinyl, offering fans a unique immersion into the band's acclaimed work.

Originally a standout in Lord Of The Lost's versatile discography, Swan Songs showcases a symphonic and orchestral interpretation of their iconic gothic, metal, and rock fusion. The 10th Anniversary Edition of Swan Songs is a testament to the band's musical versatility, featuring reimagined versions of their songs. These songs, now set against a backdrop of classical and symphonic arrangements, including strings and piano, offer a new emotive depth to their already powerful music. The limited 3LP edition is an essential collector's item, reflecting the band's dedication to their art and their fans.

Swan Songs 10th Anniversary Edition is available in two formats: a 2CD edition and a 3LP black vinyl edition. Both offer a rich auditory experience, with the vinyl edition being a unique and valuable addition to any fan's collection.

Since its inception in 2007 by Chris Harms in Hamburg, Germany, Lord Of The Lost has captivated audiences with their theatrical performances and profound, story-rich lyrics. This re-release is not just a nod to their past but a celebration of their evolutionary journey in music.

Vinyl tracklist:

Side A

"Six Feet Underground"

"Dry The Rain"

"Beyond Beautiful"

Side B

"See You Soon"

"Go To Hell"

"Antagony"

Side C

"Love In A Time Of War"

"October 29"

"Prison"

Side D

"Till Death Us Do Part"

"Afterlife"

"Sober"

"Credo"

Side E

"Porcelain"

"Lost In A Heartbeat"

"Annabel Lee"

"So Good It Hurts"

Side F

"This Life Divided"

"The Sands Of Time"

"If Johnny Cash Was Here"

"Somewhere"

(Photo - Jan Season)