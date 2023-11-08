LORD OF THE LOST Take On Classics From JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, PINK FLOYD And Others On Upcoming Weapons Of Mass Seduction Album; Video For Cover Of BILLY IDOL's "Shock To The System" Posted

Exactly one year after the release of their game changing #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter (Official German Album Charts), Lord Of The Lost are back with their first ever covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction, set to be released on December 29 via Napalm Records.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction features plenty of genre-crossing tracks and wraps up the busiest and most successful year in the band’s history so far. In addition to storming the charts with their latest studio album, being invited by the legendary Iron Maiden as special guest on their European tour (again!), numerous sold-out headline shows, and opening gigs for Powerwolf and Amon Amarth, the band represented Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest Finals in Liverpool in May of this year. Lord Of The Lost made it clear once again that they do not limit themselves when it comes to genre norms and influences.

Today, the band unveils the opening track of their upcoming offering, an electrifying cover of Billy Idol’s “Shock To The System”. The song arrives with a perfectly fitting music video, underlining its attitude the best possible way.

Chris Harms on “Shock To The System”: "I remember exactly when I heard this song for the first time. I was 13 years old, it was summer and I was sitting in the back of the Opel Manta convertible in which I drove to the open-air pool with my older sister and her boyfriend. Rarely has the energy of a single song gripped me so much. We'd like to give a little bit of that energy back with our tribute to Billy Idol and this song through our cover and accompanying video."

While the album is entirely composed of covers, Weapons Of Mass Seduction confirms Lord Of The Lost’s creative ability to make even unexpected songs their own, and further confirms their status. The covers album comes in various different formats – some of them containing a second CD with 11 covers that are already released or have been played live. The deluxe boxset includes a third CD with 10 acoustic tracks, exclusively available in this format.

Lord Of The Lost state: "During the production of our last album, Blood & Glitter, while recording our Roxette cover 'The Look' in Finland, it had already become clear that we had opened Pandora's box. The energy and fun of covering the songs of beloved and respected colleagues and idols was something we were determined to continue. So even before the release of Blood & Glitter we started working on this 'covers album' project, which for us is the perfect dessert to Blood & Glitter, before we embark on the adventure of reinventing ourselves again for a new studio album."

Weapons Of Mass Seduction features a wide range of songs from different eras and genres performed in true Lord Of The Lost style, all surprisingly fitting for the band and hence forming a cohesive collection of covers. Classic heavy metal track “Turbo Lover”, originally by Judas Priest, meets modern pop hits in songs such as Sia’s “Unstoppable”, Bishop Briggs’ “River” and Zella Day’s “High”. Ultravox’ “Hymn”, followed by Michael Jackson’s legendary “Give In To Me” and Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”, expand the multifaceted selection even further. With added rougher elements such as heavier vocals, Bronski Beat’s captivating 80s electro pop hit “Smalltown Boy” gets a dark makeover in the hands of Lord Of The Lost. The unit’s cover of another legendary 80s song, “(I Just) Died In Your Arms“, features a guest appearance from rising singer-songwriter Anica Russo, who also took part in Germany’s ESC 2023 preliminary round Unser Lied für Liverpool (EN: Our Song for Liverpool). An emotional version of The Pretty Reckless’ “House On A Hill” closes Weapons Of Mass Seduction impactfully.

A special 2CD edition of the new covers album provides a cross-cut of covers previously released or already covered live over the course of Lord Of The Lost’s career. Among them are the Roxette cover "The Look" feat. Blümchen – already known from Blood & Glitter – "Children Of The Damned", a homage to Iron Maiden, with whom Lord Of The Lost experienced intense times during the last two years, and the cover of the Finnish ESC song "Cha Cha Cha" by Käärijä - sung by Chris Harms completely in Finnish.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction will be available in the following formats:

- 3 CD Boxset, incl 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition) and CD 3 incl 10 acoustic songs, exclusively available in the Deluxe Box + pink Sweatband with black logo, sharped patch and sticker - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl - Die Hard Edition incl Slipmat, record butler and 12 inch booklet – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl incl 12 inch booklet - Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold Recycled Black Vinyl

- 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition), 12p booklet

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, 12p booklet

- Cassette (Pink w/ Black print) - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Weapons Of Mass Seduction tracklisting:

CD1

"Shock To The System" (Billy Idol Cover)

"Unstoppable" (Sia Cover)

"Smalltown Boy" (Bronski Beat Cover)

"Turbo Lover" (Judas Priest Cover)

"Hymn" (Ultravox Cover)

"Give In To Me" (Michael Jackson Cover)

"River" (Bishop Briggs Cover)

"Somewhere Only We Know" (Keane Cover)

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms" (feat. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)

"High" (Zella Day Cover)

"House On A Hill" (The Pretty Reckless Cover)

CD2

"The Look" (feat. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)

"Ordinary Town" (Celebrate The Nun Cover)

"Cha Cha Cha" (Käärijä Cover)

"Judas" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"Children Of The Damned" (Iron Maiden Cover)

"Wig In A Box" (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)

"Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"The Most Radical Thing To Do" (The Ark Cover)

"This Is The Life" (Amy MacDonald Cover)

"It's A Sin" (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran Cover)

CD3 - Ltd Deluxe Edition only

"Starman" (David Bowie Cover)

"Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon" (Neil Diamond Cover)

"The Days Of Pearly Spencer" (David McWilliams Cover)

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd Cover)

"I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night" (The Electric Prunes Cover)

"Where Do You Go To My Lovely" (Peter Sarstedt Cover)

"Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)" (The Byrds Cover)

"In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" (Zager & Evans Cover)

"All I Have To Do Is Dream" (The Everly Brothers Cover)

"Perfect Day" (Lou Reed Cover)

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

(Photo- Jan Season)