LORD OF THE LOST Talks Working On A New Studio Album - "We Actually Have A 5-Year Lord Of The Lost Plan" (Video)

Finland's Chaoszine recently caught up with Lord Of The Lost to discuss the band's new covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction, and their plans for the future. Check out the full interview below.

On their next full length studio album

Chris Harms (vocals): "There are two or three rough song ideas flying around - two demos - but we will really dive into the songwriting process early next year. Right now I'm thinking logos, graphics, so we've started talking about these kinds of things. Next year we will be really focused. We actually have a 5-year Lord Of The Lost plan. We will write songs early next year until late summer, we'll hit the studio in the fall, record by the end of the year, do post production in 2025, release the album somewhere in the middle of 2025."

Shortly after revealing an exciting new music video for Roxette’s “The Look”, featuring German pop star Blümchen (a.k.a. Jasmin Wagner) as a duet partner, Lord Of The Lost have unveiled a cover of another legendary '80s classic, Cutting Crew’s “(I Just) Died In Your Arms“.

The new song off of Lord Of The Lost’s upcoming first full covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction, out December 29, 2023, features a guest appearance from rising singer-songwriter Anica Russo, who also took part in Germany’s Eurovision Song Contest 2023 preliminary round "Unser Lied für Liverpool" (translated: "Our Song for Liverpool") alongside Lord Of The Lost. “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”, featuring Anica Russo, is now available on all streaming services worldwide.

Representing Germany at the ESC finals in May 2023 brought Lord Of The Lost to the attention of mainstream media across Europe (with features from BILD, The Sun, BBC among others), exposing their artistic universe to much wider audiences, and was one of the main highlights of the band’s most successful year to date - together with the late 2022 release Blood & Glitter, which charted at #1 (Official German Album Charts). Check out the new cover single “(I Just) Died In Your Arms”, featuring Anica Russo, and pre-order your version of Weapons Of Mass Seduction now!

Frontman / founder Chris Harms on “(I Just) Died In Your Arms“:

"When we heard Anica's great voice for the first time in the run-up to the German Eurovision preliminary round, we immediately wanted to do a duet with her. Anica was our clear favorite and we are very happy about it, and we are very happy to have realized this wish in our ESC year!"

Anica Russo comments:

"When two completely different worlds come together and something harmonious and unique is created - that's the magic of music. I am grateful that Lord Of The Lost invited me to be part of their album, in line with the Eurovision motto: United by Music!"

About Anica Russo:

Anica Russo is an independent musician, pop artist and songwriter with Croatian & Italian roots, based in Berlin. With over 120,000 followers on social media and more than 30 million streams, the 23 years old artist has already established a strong presence. Anica Russo has collaborated with and supported renowned artists like Paul Russell, Adam Lambert and Zoe Wees. Her performance in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 national final with her song "Once Upon a Dream" highlights her international potential, further recognized by a nomination for the upcoming German Songwriting Awards.

Exactly one year after the release of their game changing #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter (Official German Album Charts), Lord Of The Lost are back with their first ever covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction, set to be released on December 29 via Napalm Records.

The exciting new offering features plenty of genre-crossing tracks and wraps up the busiest year in the band’s history so far. In addition to storming the charts with their latest studio album, huge highlights include representing Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May, providing direct tour support for Iron Maiden (again!), winning over mainstream media internationally, several sold out headline shows and a summer full of big festival appearances.

While the album is entirely composed of covers, Weapons Of Mass Seduction confirms Lord Of The Lost’s creative ability to make even unexpected songs their own, and further confirms their status. The covers album comes in various different formats – some of them containing a second CD with 11 covers that are already released or have been played live. The deluxe boxset includes a third CD with 10 acoustic tracks, exclusively available in this format.

Lord Of The Lost state: "During the production of our last album, Blood & Glitter, while recording our Roxette cover 'The Look' in Finland, it had already become clear that we had opened Pandora's box. The energy and fun of covering the songs of beloved and respected colleagues and idols was something we were determined to continue. So even before the release of Blood & Glitter we started working on this 'covers album' project, which for us is the perfect dessert to Blood & Glitter, before we embark on the adventure of reinventing ourselves again for a new studio album."

Weapons Of Mass Seduction features a wide range of songs from different eras and genres performed in true Lord Of The Lost style, all surprisingly fitting for the band and hence forming a cohesive collection of covers. Classic heavy metal track “Turbo Lover”, originally by Judas Priest, meets modern pop hits in songs such as Sia’s “Unstoppable”, Bishop Briggs’ “River” and Zella Day’s “High”. Ultravox’ “Hymn”, followed by Michael Jackson’s legendary “Give In To Me” and Keane’s “Somewhere Only We Know”, expand the multifaceted selection even further. With added rougher elements such as heavier vocals, Bronski Beat’s captivating 80s electro pop hit “Smalltown Boy” gets a dark makeover in the hands of Lord Of The Lost. The unit’s cover of another legendary 80s song, “(I Just) Died In Your Arms“, features a guest appearance from rising singer-songwriter Anica Russo, who also took part in Germany’s ESC 2023 preliminary round Unser Lied für Liverpool (EN: Our Song for Liverpool). An emotional version of The Pretty Reckless’ “House On A Hill” closes Weapons Of Mass Seduction impactfully.

A special 2CD edition of the new covers album provides a cross-cut of covers previously released or already covered live over the course of Lord Of The Lost’s career. Among them are the Roxette cover "The Look" feat. Blümchen – already known from Blood & Glitter – "Children Of The Damned", a homage to Iron Maiden, with whom Lord Of The Lost experienced intense times during the last two years, and the cover of the Finnish ESC song "Cha Cha Cha" by Käärijä - sung by Chris Harms completely in Finnish.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction will be available in the following formats:

- 3 CD Boxset, incl 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition) and CD 3 incl 10 acoustic songs, exclusively available in the Deluxe Box + pink Sweatband with black logo, sharped patch and sticker - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl - Die Hard Edition incl Slipmat, record butler and 12 inch booklet – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl incl 12 inch booklet - Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold Recycled Black Vinyl

- 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition), 12p booklet

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, 12p booklet

- Cassette (Pink w/ Black print) - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction tracklisting:

CD1

"Shock To The System" (Billy Idol Cover)

"Unstoppable" (Sia Cover)

"Smalltown Boy" (Bronski Beat Cover)

"Turbo Lover" (Judas Priest Cover)

"Hymn" (Ultravox Cover)

"Give In To Me" (Michael Jackson Cover)

"River" (Bishop Briggs Cover)

"Somewhere Only We Know" (Keane Cover)

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms" (feat. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)

"High" (Zella Day Cover)

"House On A Hill" (The Pretty Reckless Cover)

CD2

"The Look" (feat. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)

"Ordinary Town" (Celebrate The Nun Cover)

"Cha Cha Cha" (Käärijä Cover)

"Judas" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"Children Of The Damned" (Iron Maiden Cover)

"Wig In A Box" (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)

"Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"The Most Radical Thing To Do" (The Ark Cover)

"This Is The Life" (Amy MacDonald Cover)

"It's A Sin" (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran Cover)

CD3 - Ltd Deluxe Edition only

"Starman" (David Bowie Cover)

"Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon" (Neil Diamond Cover)

"The Days Of Pearly Spencer" (David McWilliams Cover)

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd Cover)

"I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night" (The Electric Prunes Cover)

"Where Do You Go To My Lovely" (Peter Sarstedt Cover)

"Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)" (The Byrds Cover)

"In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" (Zager & Evans Cover)

"All I Have To Do Is Dream" (The Everly Brothers Cover)

"Perfect Day" (Lou Reed Cover)

"Shock To The System" video:

"The Look"

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums