LORD OF THE LOST Unleash Live Version Of "Ruins"; Official Video

Germany’s Lord Of The Lost have revealed their live cover version of “Ruins”, cut from their upcoming live album, Live At W:O:A, out August 2 via Napalm Records! The single is originally featured on their Napalm Records studio album debut, Thornstar (2018, #6 Official German Album Charts).

After two European tours with Iron Maiden, participation in the Eurovision Song Contest finals, a #1 charting album, and an almost completely sold out European tour, the band played their first ever mainstage performance at Wacken Open Air in 2023, when they closed the festival day as “deadliners” after Iron Maiden. The set was recorded and will be released as Live At W:O:A, which is “a dream come true”, as Chris Harms stated during the show.

Live At W:O:A will be available in the following formats:

- 3-CD Digipak (CD/DVD/BD), 12p Booklet

- 3-CD Earbook (CD/DVD/BD)

- Digital Album

Live At W:O:A tracklisting:

"Lighting The Way" (Intro)

"The Curtain Falls"

"Morgana"

"Kill It With Fire"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"Dry The Rain"

"Under The Sun"

"Herz An Herz"

"The Look"

"Ruins"

"Blood & Glitter"

"Full Metal Whore"

"Destruction Manual"

"Blood For Blood"

"Loreley"

"Die Tomorrow"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"La Bomba"

"Herz An Herz" + "The Look" video:

"Drag Me To Hell" video:

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

Benjamin “Benji“ Mundigler – Keyboard, Guitar

(Photo - Lennard Schmitt)