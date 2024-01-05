LORD OF THE LOST – Weapons Of Mass Seduction Hits #2 On The Official German Album Charts

Ahead of their upcoming USA performances, Lord Of The Lost have debuted at #2 on the Official German Album Charts with their new covers album, Weapons Of Mass Seduction. This news arrives just as label mates Dominum also reached a new benchmark, landing at #18 on the same charts with their debut, Hey Living People.

Lord Of The Lost wrapped up their most successful year so far by releasing their very first full covers album, featuring songs from legendary Michael Jackson, Judas Priest and Billy Idol, among others, on December 29, 2023. Lord Of The Lost’s latest studio album of original songs, Blood & Glitter, was released exactly one year prior and entered the Official German Album Charts at #1, marking just one of many significant highlights for the band in 2023. The band also represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest finals, broke into mainstream media, joined Iron Maiden as special guests on tour for the second time, and performed countless sold-out headline shows. The #2 chart entry is the perfect finish in an exceptional year for the band.

Despite an extremely busy 2023, Lord Of The Lost is continuing full speed ahead into 2024, with their fast-selling “15 Years of Lord Of The Lost” tour kicking off in March. In addition, the band has plenty of big festival shows coming up in the summer and has been confirmed for two dates in the US later in the year. Secure your copy of Weapons Of Mass Seduction now and make sure to get your tickets to the upcoming shows!

Chris Harms states:

"With the release of a covers album, we entered the chart week with absolutely no expectations at all. Our main goal in creating this album was to make ourselves happy by playing and recording a selection of our favorite songs by other artists. So, the charts were actually secondary. However, starting the year at #2 on the Official German Album Charts is sensational, phenomenal, and unbelievable! We congratulate our colleague Ikke Hüftgold on his well-deserved #1!"

While Weapons Of Mass Seduction is entirely composed of covers, Weapons Of Mass Seduction confirms Lord Of The Lost’s creative ability to make even unexpected songs their own, and further confirms their status. The covers album comes in various different formats – some of them containing a second CD with 11 covers that are already released or have been played live. The deluxe boxset includes a third CD with 10 acoustic tracks, exclusively available in this format.

Weapons Of Mass Seduction is available in the following formats:

- 3 CD Boxset, incl 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition) and CD 3 incl 10 acoustic songs, exclusively available in the Deluxe Box + pink Sweatband with black logo, sharped patch and sticker - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 1000 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl - Die Hard Edition incl Slipmat, record butler and 12 inch booklet – Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2 LP Recycled Color Vinyl incl 12 inch booklet - Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold Recycled Black Vinyl

- 2 CD 6 pages Digisleeve (Ltd Deluxe Edition), 12p booklet

- 1 CD 6 pages Digisleeve, 12p booklet

- Cassette (Pink w/ Black print) - Napalm Records Mailorder and Lord Shop exclusive – strictly limited to 300 copies worldwide

- Digital Album

Weapons Of Mass Seduction tracklisting:

CD1

"Shock To The System" (Billy Idol Cover)

"Unstoppable" (Sia Cover)

"Smalltown Boy" (Bronski Beat Cover)

"Turbo Lover" (Judas Priest Cover)

"Hymn" (Ultravox Cover)

"Give In To Me" (Michael Jackson Cover)

"River" (Bishop Briggs Cover)

"Somewhere Only We Know" (Keane Cover)

"(I Just) Died In Your Arms" (feat. Anica Russo) (Cutting Crew Cover)

"High" (Zella Day Cover)

"House On A Hill" (The Pretty Reckless Cover)

CD2

"The Look" (feat. Blümchen) (Roxette Cover)

"Ordinary Town" (Celebrate The Nun Cover)

"Cha Cha Cha" (Käärijä Cover)

"Judas" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"Children Of The Damned" (Iron Maiden Cover)

"Wig In A Box" (Hedwig and the Angry Inch Cover)

"Bad Romance" (Lady Gaga Cover)

"The Most Radical Thing To Do" (The Ark Cover)

"This Is The Life" (Amy MacDonald Cover)

"It's A Sin" (Pet Shop Boys Cover)

"Ordinary World" (Duran Duran Cover)

CD3 - Ltd Deluxe Edition only

"Starman" (David Bowie Cover)

"Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon" (Neil Diamond Cover)

"The Days Of Pearly Spencer" (David McWilliams Cover)

"Hey You" (Pink Floyd Cover)

"I Had Too Much To Dream Last Night" (The Electric Prunes Cover)

"Where Do You Go To My Lovely" (Peter Sarstedt Cover)

"Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season)" (The Byrds Cover)

"In The Year 2525 (Exordium & Terminus)" (Zager & Evans Cover)

"All I Have To Do Is Dream" (The Everly Brothers Cover)

"Perfect Day" (Lou Reed Cover)

"The Look"

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

(Photo - Jan Season)