LORDI Announce New Album Screem Writers Guild; Artwork Revealed

Finnish hard rock monsters, Lordi, have announced the upcoming release of their new album, Screem Writer's Guild, via Atomic Fire Records. Check out the album cover below.

Says the band: "The year has turned to 2023 and it's time to fix our beady little eyes on the new era and the - soon to be released - new album: Screem Writers Guild. Some juicy appetizers of it are coming up sooner than you might expect... stay tuned!"

Before Lordi's new era begins with the release of their Atomic Fire Records label debut, the quintet offered an early (unholy) Christmas surprise for their fans: a 2022 version of their iconic, Eurovision Song Contest winning hit song “Hard Rock Hallelujah,” featuring "Werwolf" Bürger Lars Dietrich.

Multi-talent Dietrich took part in this year's season of German prime TV show The Masked Singer dressed as a werewolf and won the audience by covering Lordi's most famous track. The performance made its way to the ears and eyes of Mr. Lordi himself who was so amazed that he wanted the "Werwolf" to join him and the rest of the Lordi horde live on stage – a dream that became reality at Backstage Werk in Munich, Germany as well as Essigfabrik in Cologne, Germany early last week where hundreds of fans witnessed this unique collaboration.

The new “Hard Rock Hallelujah” version can now be enjoyed by all those who couldn't attend the aforementioned surprise appearances at this location.

A portion of the track’s proceeds will be donated to support Ukraine.

Lordi tour dates:

April

14 - Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena

15 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

16 - Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Arena

18 - Glasgow, UK – The OVO Hydro

21 - Paris, France – Zenith

24 - Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

25 - Esch / Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

28 - Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

29 - Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

May

1 – Wroclaw, Poland – 3-Majowka (Lordi only)

2 - Hannover, Germany – ZAG Arena

3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

5 - Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

6 - Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena

7 - Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

12 - Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

13 - Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

15 - Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

18 - Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Arena

19 - Helsinki, Finland – Ice Hall

20 - Kuopio, Finland – Kuopio Hall

June

23-25 – Cartagena, Spain – Rock Imperium Festival