LORDI Announce Unliving Picture Show 2024 Tour Dates For Germany, Austria And Switzerland
October 30, 2023, 51 minutes ago
Finnish monster rockers Lordi have announced a new round of tour dates for Fermany, Austria and Switzerland in 2024. The schedule for the Unliving Pictour Show 2024 is available below.
April
6 - Villingen-Schwenningen - Neckarhalle
10 - Köln - Essigfabrik
11 - Braunschweig - Westand
12 - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
13 - Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk
17 - Hamburg - Gruenspan
19 - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann
20 - Markneukirchen - Musikhalle
21 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Arena Nova
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7
26 - Memmingen - Kaminwerk
27 - München - Backstage
28 - Innsbruck - Messehalle A
30 - Mannheim - Capitol
May
2 - Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport
3 - Leipzig - Hellraiser
5 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle
Lordi, added the next chapter to their spooky history with their eighteenth studio album, Screem Writers Guild on March 31st via their new label home, Atomic Fire Records.
Screem Writers Guild was produced by Mr. Lordi with Mana and Janne Halmkrona as executive producers. Ilkka Herkman took care of mixing and Pauli Saastamoinen mastered the record. The artwork was also designed by Mr. Lordi himself who has made a name as director for the band's vision since the early '90s.
Screem Writers Guild is available in the following formats:
- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.
Tracklisting:
"Dead Again Jayne"
"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"
"Unliving Picture Show"
"Inhumanoid"
"Thing In The Cage"
"Vampyro Fang Club"
"The Bride"
"Lucyfer Prime Evil"
"Scarecrow"
"Lycantropical Island"
"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"
"The SCG Awards"
"Heavengeance"
"End Credits"
"Lucyfer Prime Evil" lyric video:
Lordi lineup:
Mr. Lordi - vocals
Kone - guitars
Hiisi - bass
Hella - keyboard
Mana – drums
(Photo - Eero Kokko)