October 30, 2023, 51 minutes ago

LORDI Announce Unliving Picture Show 2024 Tour Dates For Germany, Austria And Switzerland

Finnish monster rockers Lordi have announced a new round of tour dates for Fermany, Austria and Switzerland in 2024. The schedule for the Unliving Pictour Show 2024 is available below.

April
6 - Villingen-Schwenningen - Neckarhalle 
10 - Köln - Essigfabrik 
11 - Braunschweig - Westand 
12 - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle 
13 - Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk 
17 - Hamburg - Gruenspan 
19 - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann 
20 - Markneukirchen - Musikhalle 
21 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Arena Nova 
25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7 
26 - Memmingen - Kaminwerk 
27 - München - Backstage
28 - Innsbruck - Messehalle A
30 - Mannheim - Capitol 

May
2 - Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport 
3 - Leipzig - Hellraiser 
5 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle 

Lordi, added the next chapter to their spooky history with their eighteenth studio album, Screem Writers Guild on March 31st via their new label home, Atomic Fire Records.

Screem Writers Guild was produced by Mr. Lordi with Mana and Janne Halmkrona as executive producers. Ilkka Herkman took care of mixing and Pauli Saastamoinen mastered the record. The artwork was also designed by Mr. Lordi himself who has made a name as director for the band's vision since the early '90s.

Screem Writers Guild is available in the following formats:

- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Again Jayne"
"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"
"Unliving Picture Show"
"Inhumanoid"
"Thing In The Cage"
"Vampyro Fang Club"
"The Bride"
"Lucyfer Prime Evil"
"Scarecrow"
"Lycantropical Island"
"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"
"The SCG Awards"
"Heavengeance"
"End Credits"

"Thing In The Cage"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil" lyric video:

Lordi lineup:

Mr. Lordi - vocals
Kone - guitars
Hiisi - bass
Hella - keyboard
Mana – drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)



