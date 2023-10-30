LORDI Announce Unliving Picture Show 2024 Tour Dates For Germany, Austria And Switzerland

Finnish monster rockers Lordi have announced a new round of tour dates for Fermany, Austria and Switzerland in 2024. The schedule for the Unliving Pictour Show 2024 is available below.

April

6 - Villingen-Schwenningen - Neckarhalle

10 - Köln - Essigfabrik

11 - Braunschweig - Westand

12 - Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle

13 - Wilhelmshaven - Pumpwerk

17 - Hamburg - Gruenspan

19 - Stuttgart - Im Wizemann

20 - Markneukirchen - Musikhalle

21 - Wiener Neustadt, Austria - Arena Nova

25 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Konzertfabrik Z7

26 - Memmingen - Kaminwerk

27 - München - Backstage

28 - Innsbruck - Messehalle A

30 - Mannheim - Capitol

May

2 - Regensburg-Obertraubling - Eventhall Airport

3 - Leipzig - Hellraiser

5 - Wien, Austria - Stadthalle

Lordi, added the next chapter to their spooky history with their eighteenth studio album, Screem Writers Guild on March 31st via their new label home, Atomic Fire Records.

Screem Writers Guild was produced by Mr. Lordi with Mana and Janne Halmkrona as executive producers. Ilkka Herkman took care of mixing and Pauli Saastamoinen mastered the record. The artwork was also designed by Mr. Lordi himself who has made a name as director for the band's vision since the early '90s.

Screem Writers Guild is available in the following formats:

- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Again Jayne"

"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"

"Unliving Picture Show"

"Inhumanoid"

"Thing In The Cage"

"Vampyro Fang Club"

"The Bride"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil"

"Scarecrow"

"Lycantropical Island"

"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"

"The SCG Awards"

"Heavengeance"

"End Credits"

Lordi lineup:

Mr. Lordi - vocals

Kone - guitars

Hiisi - bass

Hella - keyboard

Mana – drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)