LORDI Confirmed To Support SABATON On European Leg Of Tour To End All Tours 2022

Finnish monster rockers Lordi have checked in with the followingg announcement:

"We are extremely proud to announce that we’ll be joining the mighty war machine, Sabaton, on their upcoming Tour To End All Tours starting off in March 2022. Accompanied also by The Hu, this tour will be like nothing you’ve seen before. Make sure you don’t miss out!"

Dates are as follows:

March

4 - Oslo, Norway - Spektrum

5 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

6 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

9 - Esch zur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Arena

15 - Milan, Italy - Lorenzini District

16 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena

18 - London, England - Wembley Arena

19 - Leeds, England - First Direct Arena

20 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

26 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

28 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

30 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

31 - Munich, Germany - Kuopio Olympiahalle

April

1 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

2 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

4 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

6 - Tallinn, Estonia - Saku Arena

8 - Kuopio, Finland - Kuopio Hall

9 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena

Lordi recently announced the release of four albums simultaneously - of course this is not going to happen, that would be insane. But actually not insane enough for Lordi. The reality is that Lordi is releasing seven (7!) new studio albums in October. No joke, not kidding.

Mr. Lordi explains: "Within a week when the Killectour was cut short in March 2020, I realized we're gonna have to use the sudden extra time somehow. It was clear that it is the time to start planning the new album, even though Killection was released not even two months before. I was thinking that the most boring thing we could do after Killection, is to do another basic Lordi album. And I was very much enjoying the different styles of song writing, recording and production on Killection, but another boring idea would have been to do a part 2. Since Killection is a fictional compilation album from a fictional back catalogue that doesn't exist, I got the idea that the only thing that could top that, is to record and release that fictional back catalogue. And until Halloween 2021 the fictional back catalogue will be no longer fictional, it actually will exist... at least for the most part. My original idea was to release 10 albums, but the label said that is insane. But 7 is a number they felt that is somewhat sane, hahahaha!"

So, as for Lordi‘s 11th studio album release, we will not only get the 11th new album, but we'll get the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th album at the same time. What other rock band has done this before? The answer is no other.

The band states: “The albums will sound all different from each other, they're all in different styles and fictional eras in the Killection timeline. 5 of the 7 albums are already done by the way, and number 6 is well on the way."

Be ready for a big bunch of new material from Finland’s shock rockers.