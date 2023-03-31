LORDI - New Album Screem Writers Guild Released Today; Official "Dead Again Jayne" Video Streaming

The world's favorite hard rock monsters, Lordi, add the next chapter to their spooky history with their eighteenth studio album, Screem Writers Guild, released today (March 31st) via their new label home, Atomic Fire Records.

Check out the official viedo for new single "Dead Again Jayne" below.

Screem Writers Guild was produced by Mr. Lordi with Mana and Janne Halmkrona as executive producers. Ilkka Herkman took care of mixing and Pauli Saastamoinen mastered the record. The artwork was also designed by Mr. Lordi himself who has made a name as director for the band's vision since the early '90s.

Screem Writers Guild is available in the following formats:

- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.

The box set will be available in three color variants:

- Red/Black Splatter vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records Mailorder

- Green Marbled vinyl @ EMP

- Purple/Black Marbled vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx

Other configurations:

- digipak CD

- 2xLP gatefold (Transparent/Blue Marbled)

- 2xLP gatefold (Red/Black Splatter; only available in Europe)

- 2xLP gatefold (Green Marbled; only available @ EMP)

- 2xLP gatefold (Purple/Black Marbled; only available @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx)

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Dead Again Jayne"

"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"

"Unliving Picture Show"

"Inhumanoid"

"Thing In The Cage"

"Vampyro Fang Club"

"The Bride"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil"

"Scarecrow"

"Lycantropical Island"

"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"

"The SCG Awards"

"Heavengeance"

"End Credits"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil" lyric video:

Lordi lineup:

Mr. Lordi - vocals

Kone - guitars

Hiisi - bass

Hella - keyboard

Mana – drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)