LORDI Releases Their Own Game On House Of Spades; Unique Welcome Offer Available Now!

The Finnish heavy metal band Lordi has released the official game ‘Reel Monsters’ to their fans. The game is a classic 7x7 grid slot where Mr. Lordi, lead singer and founder Tomi Petteri Putaansuu, destroys matching symbols on the grid. The rest of the band, Amen, Mana, Hiisi, and Hella, are also figuring in the game as they come out of their lairs to help the player on their adventure. Each member of the band harnesses a unique feature for more dynamic gameplay. The artwork of the game is reminiscent of classic The House of Hammer Horror comics, which fits with the monstrous theme of ‘Lordi Reel Monsters’. The high-potential game gives players the opportunity to score up to x4000 through the game features.

The game is available to play at the entertainment site House of Spades, where Mr. Lordi figures as an ambassador together with Alice Cooper, ‘the Godfather of Shock Rock,’ and Dee Snider of Twisted Sister. The mentioned rockstars are also found as playable avatars on the site.

The Lordi game is the latest edition to a wide selection of other official band games. The “Rock’ n’ Roll Hall of Games” is a curated game category hosting an extensive catalog of branded rock and metal games, including Lordi, Kiss, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses, Motörhead, Def Leppard, Sabaton, Twisted Sister, Testament, Saxon, Annihilator, Helloween, Demon, Candlemass, Jimi Hendrix, Black mamba, Hammerfall, and The Crypt.

