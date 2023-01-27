LORDI Reveal Screem Writers Guild Album Details; "Lucyfer Prime Evil" Single And Lyric Video Released

Come one, come all, to preview the new blockbuster - ahem, album - from the world's favorite hard rock monsters, Lordi, who are set to add the next chapter to their spooky history. Today, the quintet announces their eighteenth studio album, Screem Writers Guild, scheduled to see release on March 31 via their new label home, Atomic Fire Records.

Its title - a "Lordified" play on words - is a reference to the “Screen Writers Guild," an association of Hollywood screenplay writers (1920s to 1950s), yet there is no doubt that Lordi's musical version is much louder and fiercer. "The record itself isn't a real concept album, but it obviously plays with the overall cinematic theme," says Mr. Lordi.

The news of the release is accompanied by the unveiling of the track “Lucyfer Prime Evil”, alongside a lyric video, drawn by Kaarle and scripted and edited by mastermind Mr. Lordi himself.

Mr. Lordi explains, "This is the first chance for the fans to hear our new guitar player Kone in action on a record. He is doing a pretty lengthy guitar solo on the track, with Hella backing him up by keyboard harmonies here and there. It's also the very first time in Lordi's history that you can actually hear the whole band sing backing vocals on this album. Story-wise, 'Lucyfer Prime Evil' gives quite a good example of the themes and lyrical content that await you on the record: it's a horror story… like an eerie horror movie theme song. Although this song isn't really based on any particular horror movie, the conceptual theme of what to expect from the whole album should come across pretty clear."

Screem Writers Guild was produced by Mr. Lordi with Mana and Janne Halmkrona as executive producers. Ilkka Herkman took care of mixing and Pauli Saastamoinen mastered the record. The artwork was also designed by Mr. Lordi himself who has made a name as director for the band's vision since the early '90s.

Screem Writers Guild will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.

The box set will be available in three color variants:

- Red/Black Splatter vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records Mailorder

- Green Marbled vinyl @ EMP

- Purple/Black Marbled vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx

Other configurations:

- digipak CD

- 2xLP gatefold (Transparent/Blue Marbled)

- 2xLP gatefold (Red/Black Splatter; only available in Europe)

- 2xLP gatefold (Green Marbled; only available @ EMP)

- 2xLP gatefold (Purple/Black Marbled; only available @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx)

- digital

Tracklisting:

"Dead Again Jayne"

"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"

"Unliving Picture Show"

"Inhumanoid"

"Thing In The Cage"

"Vampyro Fang Club"

"The Bride"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil"

"Scarecrow"

"Lycantropical Island"

"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"

"The SCG Awards"

"Heavengeance"

"End Credits"

Lordi lineup:

Mr. Lordi - vocals

Kone - guitars

Hiisi - bass

Hella - keyboard

Mana – drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)