LORDI - "Thing In The Cage" Single / Lyric Video Streaming

The world's favorite hard rock monsters, Lordi, are set to add the next chapter to their spooky history. They will release their eighteenth studio album, Screem Writers Guild, on March 31 via their new label home, Atomic Fire Records.

"Thing In The Cage" is the second digital single release from the album. The production of the lyric video below was once again in the hands of the band's head Mr. Lordi himself.

Mr. Lordi comments: "In the making of this song we were guided by old sideshows or freak shows. Arranged a little differently, it could have passed musically as a disco hit and I think that it is still such at its core, only its hard rock production gives it a Lordi-typical garb. The bass track of the track, on the other hand, definitely keeps the disco vibe alive. We have never looked very deeply into the creation of our costumes and masks, which is why the accompanying lyric video is something special, as it lets the fans look behind the scenes of that process. Even if the video itself does not seem to be particularly spectacular, it is quite capable of showing how we mutate into such eerily beautiful figures time and time again."

Stream / get "Thing In The Cage" via digital platforms found here.

Screem Writers Guild was produced by Mr. Lordi with Mana and Janne Halmkrona as executive producers. Ilkka Herkman took care of mixing and Pauli Saastamoinen mastered the record. The artwork was also designed by Mr. Lordi himself who has made a name as director for the band's vision since the early '90s.

Screem Writers Guild will be available in the following formats:

- Limited Collector's Box Set - Includes alternative cover artwork, digipak CD, 2xLP in gatefold, exclusive Live At Masters Of Rock DVD featuring five live songs, five band member portrait art prints plus Lordi notebook.

The box set will be available in three color variants:

- Red/Black Splatter vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records Mailorder

- Green Marbled vinyl @ EMP

- Purple/Black Marbled vinyl @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx

Other configurations:

- digipak CD

- 2xLP gatefold (Transparent/Blue Marbled)

- 2xLP gatefold (Red/Black Splatter; only available in Europe)

- 2xLP gatefold (Green Marbled; only available @ EMP)

- 2xLP gatefold (Purple/Black Marbled; only available @ Atomic Fire Records US Mailorder, Nuclear Blast, and Levykauppa Äx)

- digital

Pre-order the album, pre-save it on your favorite DSP, or pre-order it digitally to receive “Lucyfer Prime Evil” immediately, here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Again Jayne"

"SCG XVIII: Nosferuiz Horror Show"

"Unliving Picture Show"

"Inhumanoid"

"Thing In The Cage"

"Vampyro Fang Club"

"The Bride"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil"

"Scarecrow"

"Lycantropical Island"

"In The Castle Of Dracoolove"

"The SCG Awards"

"Heavengeance"

"End Credits"

"Lucyfer Prime Evil" lyric video:

Lordi lineup:

Mr. Lordi - vocals

Kone - guitars

Hiisi - bass

Hella - keyboard

Mana – drums

(Photo - Eero Kokko)