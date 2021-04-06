LORDI To Release Seven New Studio Albums In October

Beware, April fools. Lordi announced the release of four albums simultaneously - of course this is not going to happen, that would be insane. But actually not insane enough for Lordi. The reality is that Lordi is releasing seven (7!) new studio albums in October. No joke, not kidding.

Mr. Lordi explains: "Within a week when the Killectour was cut short in March 2020, I realized we're gonna have to use the sudden extra time somehow. It was clear that it is the time to start planning the new album, even though Killection was released not even two months before. I was thinking that the most boring thing we could do after Killection, is to do another basic Lordi album. And I was very much enjoying the different styles of song writing, recording and production on Killection, but another boring idea would have been to do a part 2. Since Killection is a fictional compilation album from a fictional back catalogue that doesn't exist, I got the idea that the only thing that could top that, is to record and release that fictional back catalogue. And until Halloween 2021 the fictional back catalogue will be no longer fictional, it actually will exist... at least for the most part. My original idea was to release 10 albums, but the label said that is insane. But 7 is a number they felt that is somewhat sane, hahahaha!"

So, as for Lordi‘s 11th studio album release, we will not only get the 11th new album, but we'll get the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th album at the same time. What other rock band has done this before? The answer is no other.

The band states: “The albums will sound all different from each other, they're all in different styles and fictional eras in the Killection timeline. 5 of the 7 albums are already done by the way, and number 6 is well on the way."

Be ready for a big bunch of new material from Finland’s shock rockers.