LORDS OF BLACK - "Can We Be Heroes Again" Music Video Released

Lords Of Black have released a video for "Can We Be Heroes Again", the new single from their sixth studio album, Mechanics Of Predacity, out now via Frontiers Music. Order the record here, and watch the clip below:

Mechanics Of Predacity marks a pinnacle in the band's evolution, seamlessly fusing power, epic grandeur, and intense musicality with a profound narrative woven through evocative lyricism. Tony Hernando's exceptional musical composition, Ronnie Romero's emotive vocals, and the formidable rhythm section of bassist Dani Criado and drummer Jo Nunez converge in this release, a testament to the band's artistic prowess.

Tony Hernando shares insights into the album, describing the opening track as a "cool, fast, full-on metal song." The lyrics delve into themes of retribution, standing for truth, and resisting the onslaught of lies and intimidation. In a world tainted by power-hungry individuals, the song carries a message of hope anchored in the resilience of one true and honest soul.

Mechanics Of Predacity embarks on a profound exploration of humanity's primal instinct - PREDACITY. From the earliest days of humble animal and tribal existence to the complex dynamics of modern society, the album meticulously navigates the relentless nature of human predation.

The narrative unfolds as a contemplation of how individuals, tribes, nations, and entities engage in an unending cycle of predation. It fearlessly addresses the harsh reality that greed, power, and malevolence have consistently fuelled conflicts throughout history.

Yet, amidst the shadows, a counterforce emerges—a struggle waged by love, kindness, and humanity. This eternal conflict between oppressors and the oppressed, predators and victims, is encapsulated in the poignant observation that "the weak ones seem to be just the meat for the strong ones to eat". "Mechanics Of Predacity" transcends being a mere album; it stands as a lyrical and musical expedition into the very essence of human existence. Here, the tension between predator and prey serves as both a lament and a call for redemption.

The album is produced by Tony Hernando, with mixing and mastering by Roland Grapow.

"Let The Nightmare Begin":

"I Want The Darkness To Stop" video:

"For What Is Owed To Us" video:

Lords Of Black lineup:

Ronnie Romero: Vocals

Tony Hernando: Guitars

Dani Criado: Bass

Jo Nunez: Drums