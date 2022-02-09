LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Release “Charlatan” Music Video Shot In “Complete Darkness”

Wisconsin-based heavy metal outfit Lords Of The Trident have released the second single from their upcoming studio album, The Offering. The new track, "Charlatan", is out today - along with a thrilling new music video. Fans who are already members of the band's Patreon received a week's worth of early access to both the song + video ahead of the public release.

Talking about their new single "Charlatan", Lords of the Trident comment:

"Anyone who's seen a live Lords Of The Trident show knows that we're no stranger to pyrotechnics. This video was shot in complete darkness, with the only source of light coming from the burning cannon fuse! The plant in China that makes this specific type of fuse burned down in 2019, so we only have enough fuse for one take each. ...it took us a few takes (and a lot of coughing) to realize we should've probably opened a window during filming."

The full album (The Offering) is available right now for members of the Lords Of The Trident Patreon who pledge $5 or more. This pledge not only gets you an immediate copy of the new album, but also their three previous albums (Shadows From The Past, Pull The Plug, and Power Outage) as well as 20+ internet-exclusive singles, 25+ full-concert bootlegs, and a mountain of exclusive content for Patreon backers only. The full album will not be released publicly until April, so being a backer is the only way to hear it before it releases. 100% of the money pledged goes directly to the band and helps them play more shows, make more content, and survive the evils of the music industry.

More info here.

The Offering is the fifth full-length album by Lords Of The Trident (and their 10th release overall). This medieval concept album weaves a tragic story of a young boy sold into servitude, his arduous training to become a "Guardian", and the city that betrays him. Mixed and mastered by Grammy-nominated Jacob Hansen (engineer for Avantasia, Unleash the Archers, Volbeat, Amaranthe, and more), this is one of the best-sounding epics you'll hear. Filled with blazing solos, soaring vocals, complex drumming, and multi-layer musical composition, The Offering will take you on a heroic and tragic musical journey that will stay in your mind long after the album has finished.

The Offering tracklisting:

"Legend"

"Acolyte"

"Charlatan"

"Feed The Wolves"

"Carry the Weight"

"Offering To The Void"

"Champion"

"The Invitation"

"Dance Of Control"

"These Tower Walls"

"Power Of Evil"

"The Blade"

"Heart Of Ashes"

"Charlatan" video:

"Power Of Evil" video: