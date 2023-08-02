LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Reveal How KAMELOT Orders A Coffee (Video)

For no reason whatsoever, American metallers Lords Of The Trident have shared a new clip revealing how Kamelot orders a coffee.

"Kamelot orders coffee in a very dramatic fashion, obviously...."

Enjoy.

Lords Of The Trident released their latest album, The Offering, on April 1st, 2022. It was released independently. Check it out below.

It is available via Patreon here.

Modern heavy symphonic metal leaders, Kamelot, recently released their most introspective, uplifting, vital release to date - their first full-length in five years, The Awakening. The album, which debuted at #2 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart and #27 on the Current Album Sales chart, connected with fans and critics alike - touted by many as the best late-era Kamelot release to date.

In anticipation of their upcoming Awaken The World North American headline tour with special guests Battle Beast and additional support from labelmates Xandria, Kamelot have revealed an exciting new music video for the new fan favorite album single, "Eventide".

The video showcases the band playing puppet masters inside a castle far beyond imagination, setting a scene of gothic darkness amid love lost.

The 2023 Awaken The World North American headline tour kicks off in Silver Spring, MD on August 17, visiting several major cities in the US and Canada before coming to an end on September 9 in Orlando, FL. Tickets are on sale now, so visit the official Kamelot website or local venue websites for tickets and more information.

Awaken The World North American dates:

August

17 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

21 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

22 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

24 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

25 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

27 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

September

1 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

6 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

8 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (ProgPower USA) (Sold Out, Kamelot only)

9 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Kamelot are:

Tommy Karevik - Vocals

Thomas Youngblood - Guitars

Oliver Palotai - Keyboards

Sean Tibbetts - Bass

Alex Landenburg - Drums