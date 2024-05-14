LORNA SHORE Announces North American Headlining Tour Featuring WHITECHAPEL, KUBLAI KHAN TX, SANGUISUGABOGG

Lorna Shore is thrilled to announce their upcoming North American tour with Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg this September/October. Produced by Live Nation, on this special run of headline shows, Lorna Shore will be playing their latest album, Pain Remains, in its entirety, making this one show not to be missed.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning today, Tuesday, May 14.

- The Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales underway now

- Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 15 at 10 AM, local time

- Local pre-sales begin Thursday, May 16 at 10 AM, local time

- All pre-sales end Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, local time

General on-sale begins Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of Lorna Shore North American Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, local time.

Tour dates:

September

19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus

20 - Toronto, ON - History

21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY*

28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO*

October

2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

5 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom

7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA*

14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

22 - Chicago, IL - Radius

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora*

25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

* Not A Live Nation Date

Lorna Shore lineup:

Michael Yager - bass

Adam De Micco - guitar

Will Ramos - vocals

Austin Archey - drums

Andrew O'Connor - guitar

(Photo - Mike Elliott, @mpelliott)