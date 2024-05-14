LORNA SHORE Announces North American Headlining Tour Featuring WHITECHAPEL, KUBLAI KHAN TX, SANGUISUGABOGG
May 14, 2024, an hour ago
Lorna Shore is thrilled to announce their upcoming North American tour with Whitechapel, Kublai Khan TX and Sanguisugabogg this September/October. Produced by Live Nation, on this special run of headline shows, Lorna Shore will be playing their latest album, Pain Remains, in its entirety, making this one show not to be missed.
Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning today, Tuesday, May 14.
- The Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales underway now
- Spotify pre-sale begins Wednesday, May 15 at 10 AM, local time
- Local pre-sales begin Thursday, May 16 at 10 AM, local time
- All pre-sales end Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, local time
General on-sale begins Friday, May 17 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official card of Lorna Shore North American Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets now through Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit citientertainment.com.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Thursday, May 16 at 10 PM, local time.
Tour dates:
September
19 - Montreal, QC - MTelus
20 - Toronto, ON - History
21 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center
24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
27 - Louder Than Life Fest - Louisville, KY*
28 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
30 - The Midland Theatre - Kansas City, MO*
October
2 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
4 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port
5 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
12 - Aftershock Fest - Sacramento, CA*
14 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
18 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
19 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
22 - Chicago, IL - Radius
23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
24 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora*
25 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
27 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
30 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
* Not A Live Nation Date
Lorna Shore lineup:
Michael Yager - bass
Adam De Micco - guitar
Will Ramos - vocals
Austin Archey - drums
Andrew O'Connor - guitar
(Photo - Mike Elliott, @mpelliott)