LORNA SHORE Announces The Pain Remains Headline Tour

August 3, 2022, 8 minutes ago

Lorna Shore has announced The Pain Remains North American headline tour. The band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21 in Philly and wrapping on November 20 in Montreal. VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry. General admission tickets go on sale starting August 5 at 10AM local time (ticket links below) and VIP tickets will be available on August 4 at 10AM ET/7AM PT at tix.soundrink.com.

“We are excited to celebrate the release our new album Pain Remains across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember,” states Lorna Shore guitarist Adam De Micco.

The Pain Remains Tour:

October
21 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts 
22 – New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre 
23 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium  
24 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage 
25 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre  
26 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville  
27 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Heaven) 
28 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum 
29 – Orlando, FL – The Abbey 
31 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

November
1 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center  
2 – Fort Worth, TX – Ridglea Theater 
4 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater 
5 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720 
6 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post 
8 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon 
9 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre  
11 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex 
12 – Denver, CO – Summit 
13 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck 
15 – Chicago, IL – The Bottom Lounge  
16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall 
17 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues 
18 – Mckees Rocks, PA – Roxian Theatre  
19 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre 
20 – Montreal, QC – L’astral 

Pre-orders for Pain Remains are available in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer"
"Into The Earth"
"Sun//Eater"
"Cursed To Die"
"Soulless Existence"
"Apotheosis"
"Wrath"
"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames"
"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"
"Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire"

"Into The Earth" video:

"Sun//Eater" video:

(Photo - Mike Elliot)



