LORNA SHORE – “King Ov Deception” Official Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

After releasing a playthrough for the song “Death Portrait”, Lorna Shore drummer Austin Archey has made a brand new one available for “King Ov Deception”.

Austin Archey comments: “I’m proud to present my latest drum play-through for ‘King Ov Deception’. A great group of people helped make this video happen, along with my sponsors for providing me with the best gear for me to be comfortable behind the drum kit. Enjoy!”

Since many fans were keen on hearing instrumental versions of Lorna Shore’s last album, Immortal, the band has made them available on all digital platforms.

The New Jersey extreme metal band recently released a drum playthrough of drummer Austin Archey of the song “Death Portrait” that was a first taste of how an instrumental version of their songs sound like:

Stay tuned as the story of Lorna Shore unfolds in 2021.