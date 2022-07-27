LORNA SHORE Release New Track And Music Video "Cursed To Die"

Lorna Shore have released their new track and music video for “Cursed To Die”, the third track released from their upcoming album, Pain Remains, out on October 14. “Cursed To Die” is now available to stream and purchase on all digital platforms. Check out the video below.

“’Cursed To Die’ is about the creation of life, and brings upon the idea that maybe the figure we see as ‘god’ is no different than what we already are”, says Lorna Shore about the new song and video.

Pre-orders for Pain Remains are available starting today in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer"

"Into The Earth"

"Sun//Eater"

"Cursed To Die"

"Soulless Existence"

"Apotheosis"

"Wrath"

"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames"

"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"

"Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire"

"Into The Earth" video:

"Sun//Eater" video:

(Photo - Mike Elliot)