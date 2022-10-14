LORNA SHORE Release "Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire" Music Video; New Album Available Now

Lorna Shore have unleashed their fourth full-length, Pain Remains, via Century Media Records. Today marks the epic conclusion of "The Pain Trilogy", the video for "Pain Remains III: In A Sea of Fire" (directed by David Brodsky) can be viewed below.

Says the band: "Finally, the trilogy ends with the last song, 'In a Sea of Fire', which focuses with not just acceptance but also anger. Anger at not just himself, but the world around him. The song ends with the main character choosing to wake up by igniting the world. As the fires grow, he is absolved in a sea of fire so that he too may finally disappear."

Pain Remains is available in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer"

"Into The Earth"

"Sun//Eater"

"Cursed To Die"

"Soulless Existence"

"Apotheosis"

"Wrath"

"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames"

"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"

"Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire"

"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear" video:

"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames" video:

"Into The Earth" video:

"Sun//Eater" video:

On Lorna Shore's The Pain Remains North American headline tour, the band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21 in Philly and wrapping on November 20 in Montreal. VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry.

“We are excited to celebrate the release our new album Pain Remains across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember,” states Lorna Shore guitarist Adam De Micco.

The Pain Remains Tour:

October

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Denver, CO - Summit

13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

20 - Montreal, QC - L’astral

(Photo - Mike Elliot)