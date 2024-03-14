LORNA SHORE Releases Full Band Playthrough Video For Pain Remains Trilogy

After recently releasing the instrumental edition of Pain Remains, Lorna Shore is now giving fans a full band playthrough video for the Pain Remains trilogy. Watch the clip below.

Pain Remains trilogy:

Pain Remains I: "Dancing Like Flames"

Pain Remains II: "After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"

Pain Remains III: "In A Sea Of Fire"

Lorna Shore lineup:

Michael Yager - bass

Adam De Micco - guitar

Will Ramos - vocals

Austin Archey - drums

Andrew O'Connor - guitar