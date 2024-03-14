LORNA SHORE Releases Full Band Playthrough Video For Pain Remains Trilogy
March 14, 2024, an hour ago
After recently releasing the instrumental edition of Pain Remains, Lorna Shore is now giving fans a full band playthrough video for the Pain Remains trilogy. Watch the clip below.
Pain Remains trilogy:
Pain Remains I: "Dancing Like Flames"
Pain Remains II: "After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"
Pain Remains III: "In A Sea Of Fire"
Lorna Shore lineup:
Michael Yager - bass
Adam De Micco - guitar
Will Ramos - vocals
Austin Archey - drums
Andrew O'Connor - guitar