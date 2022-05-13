LORNA SHORE Releases New Song "Sun//Eater"; Music Video

For Lorna Shore, 2020 was nothing short of a reckoning - in a career built on challenges, changes and a single-minded vision. For the New Jersey quintet, 2020 signalled the pandemic and cancelled tours. The following year presented the band with a staggering creative challenge in the form of the song, “To The Hellfire” from their EP …And I Return to Nothingness. Yet, through it all, they upped their sonic ante with their upcoming album, Pain Remains, that not only aligns with everything Lorna Shore has hinted at but it also exceeds that – brutally and magnificently. “It feels like a rebirth of everything for us - the energy, the band, the morale,” says drummer Austin Archey.

Today marks the release of the band’s new single and first release off Pain Remains, “Sun//Eater”. The band has been performing the song live on the current Chaos & Carnage Tour. "Sun//Eater" is out now on all digital platforms, a video can be viewed below.

Lorna Shore shot the video clip with Loki Films at the end of their sold out UK tour in March. Will Ramos (vocals) states about the song, “We’re so happy so be able to put out something different and new that further exemplifies who we’ve become as individuals and as a whole. This song/album really brings together everything that we’ve been working towards being and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with you all.”

Pain Remains is scheduled for a release in October, so stay tuned for more details coming soon.

(Photo - Mike Elliot)