LORNA SHORE Teams With Inked For Tattoo Giveaway; Enter To Win Custom-Designed Pain Remains-Inspired Tattoo From PAUL BOOTH

On October 14, Lorna Shore will unleash their fourth full-length, Pain Remains, via Century Media Records.

The band has has teamed up with Inked to deliver fans the ultimate Pain Remains contest: enter to win a custom-designed tattoo from legendary celebrity tattooist Paul Booth, based on the lyrics, art, and aesthetics of the band's upcoming album. This one lucky winner will even be joined by Lorna Shore at the tattoo session, set to take place at the Inked studio in NYC!

To submit for your chance to win, head here.

Pre-orders for Pain Remains are available in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer"

"Into The Earth"

"Sun//Eater"

"Cursed To Die"

"Soulless Existence"

"Apotheosis"

"Wrath"

"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames"

"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"

"Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire"

"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear" video:

"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames" video:

"Into The Earth" video:

"Sun//Eater" video:

Lorna Shore has announced The Pain Remains North American headline tour. The band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21 in Philly and wrapping on November 20 in Montreal. VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry.

“We are excited to celebrate the release our new album Pain Remains across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember,” states Lorna Shore guitarist Adam De Micco.

The Pain Remains Tour:

October

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Denver, CO - Summit

13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge

16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

20 - Montreal, QC - L’astral

(Photo - Mike Elliot)