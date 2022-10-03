LORNA SHORE Teams With Inked For Tattoo Giveaway; Enter To Win Custom-Designed Pain Remains-Inspired Tattoo From PAUL BOOTH
October 3, 2022, 46 minutes ago
On October 14, Lorna Shore will unleash their fourth full-length, Pain Remains, via Century Media Records.
The band has has teamed up with Inked to deliver fans the ultimate Pain Remains contest: enter to win a custom-designed tattoo from legendary celebrity tattooist Paul Booth, based on the lyrics, art, and aesthetics of the band's upcoming album. This one lucky winner will even be joined by Lorna Shore at the tattoo session, set to take place at the Inked studio in NYC!
To submit for your chance to win, head here.
Pre-orders for Pain Remains are available in various formats, with the CD Digipak and all initial runs of the Gatefold 2LP coming with a special matte/glossy varnish. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Welcome Back, O' Sleeping Dreamer"
"Into The Earth"
"Sun//Eater"
"Cursed To Die"
"Soulless Existence"
"Apotheosis"
"Wrath"
"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames"
"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear"
"Pain Remains III: In A Sea Of Fire"
"Pain Remains II: After All I've Done, I'll Disappear" video:
"Pain Remains I: Dancing Like Flames" video:
"Into The Earth" video:
"Sun//Eater" video:
Lorna Shore has announced The Pain Remains North American headline tour. The band will be joined by Aborted, Ingested, AngelMaker and Ov Sulfur starting on October 21 in Philly and wrapping on November 20 in Montreal. VIP ticket packages will be available to purchase for each show, which will include a ticket to the show, meet and greet with Lorna Shore, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, a souvenir laminate with a lanyard, a signed poster, a tote bag, an enamel pin and early entry.
“We are excited to celebrate the release our new album Pain Remains across the US alongside some of our favorite bands. This tour allows us to put on a performance we feel this record deserves while giving fans an experience to remember,” states Lorna Shore guitarist Adam De Micco.
The Pain Remains Tour:
October
21 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
24 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
25 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
27 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)
28 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
29 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
31 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
November
1 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
2 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater
4 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
5 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
6 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
8 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Denver, CO - Summit
13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
15 - Chicago, IL - The Bottom Lounge
16 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall
17 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
18 - Mckees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
19 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre
20 - Montreal, QC - L’astral
(Photo - Mike Elliot)