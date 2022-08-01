Los Angeles Welcomes Home RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS With Sold-Out SoFi Stadium Show

Last night, the acclaimed global rock band, Red Hot Chili Peppers, performed to an electric crowd in their hometown of Los Angeles, California. The sold-out show took place at SoFi Stadium and was packed with iconic Red Hot Chili Peppers hits such as "Scar Tissue," "Californication," and "Snow (Hey Oh)," as well as new fan favorites “Black Summer" and “These are the Ways” from their current chart-topping album, Unlimited Love. The iconic band then encored with "Under The Bridge" and "By The Way."

The band also recently announced that their brand-new studio album, Return Of The Dream Canteen will be released October 14 on Warner Records. The news of Return Of The Dream Canteen's imminent release marks the band’s second album release of 2022, hot on the heels of the platinum-selling Unlimited Love which was released in April. It will also be the band's second Rick Rubin produced album of 2022 and reinforces their reputation as a band at their absolute peak, riding the crest of an undeniable creative wave.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will continue the tour next week, hitting Seattle on Wednesday, August 3 at T-Mobile Park. The band will then move through North America, making stops in Atlanta, New York, Orlando, Toronto, and more before wrapping up this leg in Arlington, TX on Sunday, September 18 at Globe Life Field. A number of notable artists across various genres - HAIM, Beck, Thundercat, The Strokes, King Princess, and St. Vincent - will be joining the band on select dates.

The global stadium tour marks their first tour back with guitarist John Frusciante in more than 15 years. The tour will continue on in early 2023, with a range of dates taking place in New Zealand and Australia. Post Malone will be joining RHCP on those dates.

For more information on the tour and tickets, visit redhotchilipeppers.com.

North American Tour Dates:

August

3 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park +#

6 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium +%

10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park +#

12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium +#

14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park +#

17 – New York, NY – Metlife Stadium +#

19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field +#

21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre +#

30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium +#

September

1 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium +#

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park +#

8 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park +#

10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park ~#

15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium +#

18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field +#

* HAIM

^ Beck

# Thundercat

+ The Strokes

% King Princess

~ St. Vincent

(Top photo – Kevin Mazur, Getty Images)