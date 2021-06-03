LOST IN GREY Release New Under The Surface Album Trailer

Finnish theatrical metal band Lost In Grey will release of their third studio album, Under the Surface, on July 2nd via Reaper Entertainment. In the new album trailer, found below, Anne Lill Rajala (vocals) and Harri Koskela (vocals, keyboards and composer) give insights into the recording and the production of the new album.

Lost in Grey recently released the new single, "Waves". An official video for the track directed, filmed and edited by drummer Teppo Ristola, can be viewed nelow.

The band states: "Greetings all thee! Whilst sailing the stormy seas of life we face some ups and downs. At times we may lose faith that we’ll ever find a shore, and all we can do is scream out our fear and anger. At times we may simply enjoy the sunshine and adventure. Thus we invite you to hop on board and come sailing with us on the 'Waves'. Yours sincerely, Lost in Grey."

Teppo Ristola states: "I wanted to make the music video emphasizing the rock part of Lost in Grey without losing the theatrical side of the band. It felt logical to start off following the rougher base of the song; bass, rhythm guitars and drums. The song itself practically wrote the video, so in that sense making it was a rather fast and effortless process. I think this track summarises what the renewed Lost in Grey is all about."

In recent years these theatrical metal pioneers have proven to be one of the most promising and inspiring acts coming from the Finnish metal scene, electrifying their audiences through their versatile musical storytelling and tremendous sound. Now, Lost in Grey invites you to dive with them "Under the Surface" where music and stories dance hand in hand, and everything is possible. Get prepared for a twisted rollercoaster ride through storms and tides - spiced up with some sparkles of stardust.

Under The Surface tracklist

"I"

"Disobedience"

"Waves"

"Shine"

"Varjo"

"Souffrir"

"Stardust - I. The Race"

"Stardust - II. Sand Castles"

"Stardust - III. The Abyss"

The album was produced and recorded by Harri Koskela / Grey Realm Studio, mixed by Juhis Kauppinen / Shedstudios and mastered by Daniel Hagström / Finnvox.

Lost in Grey is:

Harri Koskela (vocals, keyboards and composer)

Anne Lill Rajala (vocals and lyrics)

Emily Leone (vocals and violin)

Miika Haavisto (guitars)

Jarno Suodenjoki (guitars)

Aapo Lindberg (bass)

Teppo Ristola (drums)