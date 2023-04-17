LOST RELICS To Release Die + Cry + Loathe EP In June; New Single "Hangxiety" Streaming

"Hangxiety" is the latest single from Denver, Colorado's resident dirt rockers, Lost Relics. Written from the perspective of an outsider watching an already dystopian culture collapse even more, this track will grab you from the broody beginning. Driving guitars and anthemic vocals will have you shouting along in no time!

'Hangxiety' is available now digitally via Iron Head Records / Golden Robot Records. It is the first single from Lost Relics' upcoming EP, Die + Cry + Loathe, which can only be described as an attack on the banal mantras of the perpetually vacuous.

Featuring anthems of disruption, truth and existential dread, these tracks are targeting the mindless echo chambers of celebrated dimness that have become so prevalent in our narcissistic society. Prepare to Die + Cry + Loathe as you turn this one up to 11. The EP is set to release June 23.

Lost Relics formed in 2019 and have been gaining steam since the day they plugged in.

Formed from the ashes of Low Gravity, The Worth and Smolder and Burn, Marc Brooks, Jess Ellis, Jason James and Greg Mason quickly hit the ground rolling with their monstrous riffs, with breakneck changes and dual vocal delivery.

After releasing their self-titled EP in February of 2019, they have steadily been taking the stage to open for national acts such as Howling Giant, Whores, Serial Hawk, Telekinetic Yeti, Dikaiju, Black Cobra and more.