LOST RELICS To Release New EP In April; New Single / Video "Now We're Even" Available

Denver dirt rockers Lost Relics are back with their first official release, the 5 track EP Now We’re Even, to be released via Coffin & Bolt Records / Golden Robot Records on April 30th.

The band has dropped two monstrous singles from the EP to date, the first being "Unrealistic Cause" followed by the title track "Now We’re Even".

Tracklist:

"Unrealistic Cause"

"Hungry Noses & Lying Voices"

"Rope Pusher"

"Now We're Even"

Low Life 'N Ugly People"

Formed from the ashes of Low Gravity, The Worth and Smolder and Burn, Marc Brooks, Jess Ellis, Jason James and Greg Mason quickly hit the ground rolling with their monstrous riffs with breakneck changes and dual vocal delivery. After releasing their self-titled EP in February of 2019, they have steadily been taking the stage to open for national acts and playing festivals across the front range of Colorado.

