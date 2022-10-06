Lost RONNIE JAMES DIO Video Interview Surfaces - “I Think CRAIG GOLDY Always Felt That I Wanted To Recreate RAINBOW Again”

A never before released video interview with Ronnie James Dio, filmed in May 1990 in Dortmund, Germany, is available for streaming below.

The interview starts with Ronnie stating: "The last guitar player we had was named Craig Goldy, and Craig played on the Dream Evil album, and on half of the Sacred Heart tour. When Vivian Campbell was gone, we continued on with the next half of our tour, and Craig came out and he took his place, and then we did the next album, which was called Dream Evil. It was an album that wasn't really right as far as the writing went between Craig and myself. I think Craig always felt that I wanted to recreate Rainbow again, and so we didn't quite hit it right, as far as writing went. He's still a dear friend, and he's a great musician. We were smart, we said 'this doesn't work', so we had to look for another guitar player."

The Annual Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party, benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), is set to return on Thursday, November 17 after a three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event, to be held at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California, will once again be hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM’s Volume channel. The Bowl For Ronnie will feature a celebrity bowling tournament and a raffle drawing for prizes and memorabilia. The 2019 event sold out in advance and raised more than $50,000 for the cancer charity, which is now in its 13th year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer research.

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests. Previous Bowl For Ronnie events have brought together entertainers and artists such as Steven Adler (Guns N’ Roses, Adler’s Appetite), Jack Black & Kyle Gass (Tenacious D), Phil Buckman (Fuel, Petty Cash), Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath), Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses), Fred Coury (Cinderella), Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Phil Demmel (Violence, Machine Head), Marc Ferrari (Keel, Cold Sweat), David “Rock” Feinstein (Elf, The Rods), Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White), Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Rob “Blasko” Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne), Richie Sambora, Brett Scallions (Fuel), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake), Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning) and comedy stars including Bill Burr, Jeff Ross and Whitney Cummings.

Also joining the festivities in 2019 was the #1 bowler in the world - Professional Bowling Association world champion Jason Belmonte, who bowled a ceremonial strike to open the celebrity competition and show the crowd “how it’s done. That year’s celebrity competition was the scene of fierce competition, ending with both of 2018’s top teams - captained by Eddie Trunk and Marc Ferrari respectively - defeated by a team led by Phil Buckman. This year’s celebrity bowlers will be announced shortly.

100% of the net proceeds from the Bowl For Ronnie will go to the Dio Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org). Individual tickets and lane sponsorships are now on sale, and participants are encouraged to gather friends, family and co-workers for the ultimate bowling team. The Pinz Bowling Center is located at 12655 Ventura Blvd in Studio City, California.

Tickets are now on sale, here.

- Individual Spectator: $75 per person (includes pizza and general admission)



- Individual Bowler: $100 (Join other rock 'n bowlers for open bowling from 6:30-9PM, includes pizza, shoe rental and bowling)



- Team/Corporate Lane Sponsorship: $2100 “Early Bird”* package: private lane for 6 bowlers (includes team or corporate logo displayed on lane and throughout event on flat screens, 6 VIP party passes for access to Artist/VIP lounge, 2 drink tickets per team member, 6 “Bowl For Ronnie” T-shirts, pizza and shoe rental)

* $2500 per lane after 10/15/22.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund was formed in memory of the legendary rock singer Ronnie James Dio, who lost his life to gastric cancer in 2010. A privately funded 501(c)(3) charity organization dedicated to cancer prevention, research and education, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million in its history. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T. J. Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. The Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer, which is in keeping with the Fund’s mission of cancer prevention, research and education.

For more information, visit diocancerfund.org.