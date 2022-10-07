LOST SOCIETY Debut "Awake" Music Video; New Album Out Now

Finnish modern metal squad, Lost Society, have released a video for "Awake", featured on the band's new manifesto, If The Sky Came Down, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below.

Frontman Samy Elbanna states: “It feels surreal to finally be able to utter these words: If The Sky Came Down is OUT NOW. I couldn’t be more proud of what we accomplished with this album, and I cannot even begin to tell you how much this record means to me and the whole band. An album born of heartbreak and trauma, and essentially the final words of something truly on the edge, these songs and these words come straight from the heart, and are a testament to the fact that music and art can raise you back from the dead. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

About the video, Samy adds: "We wanted something haunting, yet beautiful for the video of “Awake”. Us together with the amazing Joona Mäki wanted to capture the intensity and the frailty of the lyric, mixed with the powerful nature of the music - and I feel like we nailed it. The song is all about serenity in the destruction of something old and the creation of something new, and having the band in such a “stripped down” setting really brings that through.”

He continues about the song: “It’s so easy to believe that once you spiral out of control, the only thing left is to hit rock bottom and never get up; but in fact, very often you just have to face that painful low in order for something new and beautiful to come to life. That’s what “Awake” is all about - the beauty in rebirth, and rising from what you were sure would be the death of hope. This track features the incredible Budapest Art Orchestra, who helped us complete one of the most powerful and emotional songs we have ever released.”

Tracklisting:

"112"

"What Have I Done"

"(We Are The) Braindead"

"Stitches"

"Awake"

"Underneath"

"Creature"

"Hurt Me"

"If The Sky Came Down"

"Suffocating"

"What Have I Done" video:

"Stitches" video:

"112" video:

Lineup:

Samy Elbanna - Vocals, Guitar

Arttu Lesonen - Guitar

Mirko Lehtinen - Bass

Taz Fagerström - Drums

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)