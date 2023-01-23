LOST SOCIETY Perform "Stitches" At Bloodstock 2022; Pro-Shot Video Available
January 23, 2023, an hour ago
Back in August 2022, Finnish modern metal squad, Lost Society performed upon the Ronnie James Dio Stage at the Bloodstock Open Air 2022, at Catton Hall and Gardens in Walton-on-Trent, England. Check out pro-shot video of "Stitches" below:
Watch the band perform "Blood On Your Hands" at the same show:
Lost Society released their latest manifesto, If The Sky Came Down, in October 2022. Order/save the album here.
Tracklisting:
"112"
"What Have I Done"
"(We Are The) Braindead"
"Stitches"
"Awake"
"Underneath"
"Creature"
"Hurt Me"
"If The Sky Came Down"
"Suffocating"
"Awake" video:
"What Have I Done" video:
"Stitches" video:
"112" video:
Lineup:
Samy Elbanna - Vocals, Guitar
Arttu Lesonen - Guitar
Mirko Lehtinen - Bass
Taz Fagerström - Drums