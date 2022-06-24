LOST SOCIETY Release "Stitches" Single And Music Video

Finnish modern metal squad, Lost Society, have released a video for the new single, "Stitches", featured on the band's upcoming manifesto, If The Sky Came Down, out on September 30 via Nuclear Blast. Watch the video below.

If The Sky Came Down will be available in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Digipack w/ Banderole

- Vinyl

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole Orange Transparent

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole Orange Transparent/Red Splatter

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole White (Band)

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole Black (Band)

Pre-order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"112"

"What Have I Done"

"(We Are The) Braindead"

"Stitches"

"Awake"

"Underneath"

"Creature"

"Hurt Me"

"If The Sky Came Down"

"Suffocating"

"Stitches" video:

"112" video:

Lineup:

Samy Elbanna - Vocals, Guitar

Arttu Lesonen - Guitar

Mirko Lehtinen - Bass

Taz Fagerström - Drums

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)