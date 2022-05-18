LOST SOCIETY To Release If The Sky Came Down Album In September; "112" Music Video Posted

Only two years after their latest album No Absolution, Finnish modern metal squad, Lost Society, have come back ferociously with the first single from their upcoming manifesto, If The Sky Came Down, which will be released on September 30 via Nuclear Blast.

Frontman Samy Elbanna shares some insights: ”The upcoming album is a portrayal of how you see the world after you have come to terms with the fact that all hope has been lost. A world where all your insecurities and worst fears come to life. It’s my story, and '112' is where it all begins. It’s the moment you realize your life has started to unravel and you can finally be fully honest with yourself and admit: that you’re not okay. There’s something incredibly purifying and serene about letting go, and finally starting to build something new. Since writing the lyrics and chorus to this song, it was clear that this was the first song people have to hear from the album.”

He continues: “During the recording of the album, I had compiled a few different music video ideas that I really wanted to do for the album - and the synopsis that I had for 112 was just something we knew we HAD to do. The AMAZING Vita Pictura team immediately grabbed the idea and supercharged it, and I think together we made something absolutely magical. The music video depicts the whole theme of the album, and in particular, the feeling talked about on the track itself. Going through a period in time where you feel as though you keep waking up at the exact same time, the same place, and the same emotion without any help. You try to mess with your own “hell loop” but you just keep falling down and finding yourself back where you started.”

Check out the video below, listen to the single here.

If The Sky Came Down will be available in the following formats:

- Jewelcase CD

- Digipack w/ Banderole

- Vinyl

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole Orange Transparent

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole Orange Transparent/Red Splatter

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole White (Band)

* 1LP Sleeve w/ Banderole Black (Band)

Pre-order/save the album here.

Tracklisting:

"112"

"What Have I Done"

"(We Are The) Braindead"

"Stitches"

"Awake"

"Underneath"

"Creature"

"Hurt Me"

"If The Sky Came Down"

"Suffocating"

"112" video:

Lineup:

Samy Elbanna - Vocals, Guitar

Arttu Lesonen - Guitar

Mirko Lehtinen - Bass

Taz Fagerström - Drums

(Photo - Sam Jamsen)