LOST SYMPHONY - All-Star Classical Metal Collective Reveals Emotional “My Last Goodbye” Video Featuring Late ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT

Classical metal collective Lost Symphony, whose third album, Chapter III, is available today, has revealed a powerful video for the album’s “My Last Goodbye”, featuring a performance from the late All That Remains guitarist, Oli Herbert.

Lost Symphony was set in motion when multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman invited guitarists Kelly Kereliuk and Conrad Simon to add another dimension to the classical demo he had composed. An early recording of “Leave Well Enough Alone,” which appeared on the band’s Chapter II album, made its way to Herbert, who quickly jumped aboard as a chief collaborator.

“I wrote ‘My Last Goodbye’ in 2004 as an homage to my friend Jimmy who took his life,” says Lost Symphony’s Benny Goodman. “I never used it and decided to try using it again but still didn't release it. When I showed it to Oli he loved the progression and we intended it as a tribute song in general, not as our actual last goodbye to him. But that's what it has become. Oli was not just an amazing composer, performer and guitarist, but one of my favorite people I've had the privilege of calling a friend.”

“My Last Goodbye” also features guest performances by guitarists Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato.

“Working with Lost Symphony was a dream made into reality,” Formato says. “Benny Goodman was able to assemble an all-star cast of musicians with diverse backgrounds and formulated incredibly creative songs that allowed the artistry of each musician to flourish. He provided a canvass that allowed each musician to paint with their own signature. I am honored to have been part of the Lost Symphony experience as I was able to shred, side by side, with guitar greats such as Oli Herbert, Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Matt LaPierre.”

The collective founded by multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman and comprising his brother Brian (compositions, arrangement), Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums), and Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola, electric violin), has once again welcomed a revolving cast of virtuosos to join them for Chapter III. This installment includes Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick, David Ellefson, Richard Shaw, Angel Vivaldi, Jimi Bell, Jeff Loomis, Joey Concepcion, Matt LaPierre, Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato.

Chapter III tracklist:

"Denial Of Anger" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell & Matt LaPierre)

"Bargaining Depression" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell & Joey Concepcion)

"Acceptance" (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi & Richard Shaw)

"Decomposing Composers" (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre & Joey Concepcion)

"Take Another Piece" (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick & Richard Shaw)

"My Last Goodbye" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Ryan Formatto)

(Band art by Boris Groh)