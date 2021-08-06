LOST SYMPHONY Release Music Video For "Acceptance" Feat. ALEX SKOLNICK, ANGEL VIVALDI And RICHARD SHAW

Classical metal collective Lost Symphony, have issued a new video for “Acceptance”, a grand musical piece featuring guest performances by guitar wizards Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi and Richard Shaw, from the collective’s latest album, Chapter III. Watch below.

“I was instantly moved when I first heard this song,” says Vivaldi. “The solo came out almost instantly and with much ease thanks to the uplifting, melodic nature of the arrangement. It’s a stunning piece of music and I'm quite grateful to have been able to contribute to it!”

Having performed on other tracks on Chapter III, when asked to contribute to “Acceptance,” both Skolnick and Shaw were excited to lend a hand. “After becoming familiar with the Lost Symphony gang and working on ‘Take Another Piece,’ I was more than happy to jump in for an additional guest spot on ‘Acceptance,’” Skonick says. “This tune has a flavor that is different from the first one and it was nice to get the chance to bring in some other elements. It's been great to see the response to ‘Take Another Piece’ and I'm sure all those listeners will appreciate this one as well.”

Shaw adds, “I chomped at the bit to work with Lost Symphony again, especially when I was told the other players would be Alex and Angel, both of whom I've admired for a long time. When I was sent the track, I loved that it had a different feel to the other songs I had contributed solos to. ‘Acceptance’ was a little more Andrew Lloyd Webber, and allowed for more grand melodic statements alongside the shred that LOST SYMPHONY are known for. It's hard not to smile when I listen back. It's a great composition and I was thrilled to be asked to be a part of it.”

Lost Symphony was set in motion when multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman invited guitarists Kelly Kereliuk and Conrad Simon to add another dimension to the classical demo he had composed. An early recording of “Leave Well Enough Alone,” which appeared on the band’s Chapter II album, made its way to Herbert, who quickly jumped aboard as a chief collaborator.

The group’s tribute to Herbert, “My Last Goodbye,” featuring some of the guitarist’s last recordings, was unveiled last month.

The collective founded by multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman and comprising his brother Brian (compositions, arrangement), Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums), and Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola, electric violin), has once again welcomed a revolving cast of virtuosos to join them for Chapter III. This installment includes Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick, David Ellefson, Richard Shaw, Angel Vivaldi, Jimi Bell, Jeff Loomis, Joey Concepcion, Matt LaPierre, Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre and Ryan Formato.

Order the album here.

Chapter III tracklist:

"Denial Of Anger" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell & Matt LaPierre)



"Bargaining Depression" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell & Joey Concepcion)



"Acceptance" (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi & Richard Shaw)



"Decomposing Composers" (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre & Joey Concepcion)



"Take Another Piece" (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick & Richard Shaw)



"My Last Goodbye" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Ryan Formatto)

"Take Another Piece" video:

(Band art by Boris Groh)