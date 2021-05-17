LOST SYMPHONY To Release New Album In July; "Take Another Piece" Featuring Guitarists MARTY FRIEDMAN, NUNO BETTENCOURT, ALEX SKOLNICK And RICHARD SHAW Streaming (Video)

Lost Symphony - launched by multi-instrumentalist and producer Benny Goodman - has checked in with the following update:

"New album, Chapter III, featuring guests Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick, Richard Shaw, Angel Vivaldi, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre, Joey Concepcion, Oli Herbert, and Ryan Formato drops July 9th! Check out the first single 'Take Another Piece' (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick and Richard Shaw) and pre-order the album here."

Friedman: "The friendly folks in the Lost Symphony project have a deep love for guitar. Let me rephrase that, they are dangerously obsessed with it! Whenever I am invited to participate in their music, it is exciting to be around their tireless enthusiasm, and cool things always seem to happen because of it. The newest song, 'Take Another Piece,' may be my favorite of all the LS songs I've been a part of."

Adds Skolnick: "It is humbling to share guest guitar duties with Marty and Nuno, two guitarists I consider to be champions among our generation of players, and an overall honor to be brought in to participate."

Chapter III tracklist:

"Denial Of Anger" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell & Matt LaPierre)

"Bargaining Depression" (feat. Marty Friedman, David Ellefson, Jimi Bell & Joey Concepcion)

"Acceptance" (feat. Alex Skolnick, Angel Vivaldi & Richard Shaw)

"Decomposing Composers" (feat. Jeff Loomis, Jimi Bell, Matt LaPierre & Joey Concepcion)

"Take Another Piece" (feat. Marty Friedman, Nuno Bettencourt, Alex Skolnick & Richard Shaw)

"My Last Goodbye" (feat. Oli Herbert, Matt LaPierre & Ryan Formatto)

Lost Symphony also includes Brian Goodman (compositions, arrangement), Kelly Kereliuk (guitar), Cory Paza (bass, guitar), Paul Lourenco (drums) and Siobhán Cronin (violin, viola, electric violin).