LOU GRAMM & MICK JONES Take PROFESSOR OF ROCK Behind The Scenes Of FOREIGNER Classic "Cold As Ice"; Video

"Coming up, today’s band Foreigner took a frigid walk through New York City in minus 20-degree weather to nail down their classic 70s song 'Cold As Ice'... a top 10 single about a gold-digging ice queen. A lot of people have wondered through the years if it was based on a real girl, and we’ll get to the bottom of that. Apparently, after finishing 'Cold As Ice', one of the song’s co-writers Mick Jones thought it was just a little too pop and wasn’t sure if it belonged on the album. But when his bandmates said they loved it, he came around. It was a good choice because 'Cold As Ice' is an undeniable classic rock standard. Tag-teaming with me for today’s tale, we’ve got not one, but two founding musicians from this legendary band, Lou Gramm and Mick Jones. And they’re both ready to give you a behind-the-scenes look at this frosty track... next on Professor Of Rock."