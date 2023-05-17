LOU GRAMM - Original FOREIGNER Vocalist Announces "Lou Gramm All Stars" 2023 Tour

Original Foreigner vocalist, Lou Gramm, has announced the Lou Gramm All Stars 2023 tour. Dates are set to kick off in June.

Lou tweeted: "Catch me with the All Star lineup including incredible talents of Tony Franklin @FretlessMonster, Alex Garcia, Scott Gilman, Jeff Jacobs and Ben Gramm. Our first stop is #southbendindiana #southbend and we hope to see you there! More concert dates available on /LouGrammOfficial.com. The @lougrammfoundation will be hosting a VIP experience that will elevate your concert night to make it an unforgettable one! Check out the Lou Gramm foundation website for more information. VIP tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th, 10 AM, EST."

Dates (venues TBA):

June

16 - South Bend, IN

July

1 - Arlington Heights, IL

22 - Paso Robles, CA

29 - Hallowell, ME

August

4 - Winnipeg, MB

6 - Minnedosa, MB

19 - Milford, CT

September

12 - Wooster, OH

16 - Oklahoma City, OK

October

7 - Rochester, NY

November

2 - Des Paines, IL

4 - St. Charles, IL