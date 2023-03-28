LOU GRAMM Performs FOREIGNER Classics On The 80s Cruise; Video

On March 9, original Foreigner vocalist, Lord Gramm, performed on the 2023 edition of The 80s Cruise. YouTube channel, Grant's Rock Warehaus, has uploaded video of the full performance. Watch below.

Setlist:

Intro

"Long Long Way From Home"

"Head Games"

"That Was Yesterday"

"Blue Morning, Blue Day"

"Double Vision"

"Cold As Ice"

"Feels Like The First Time"

"Just Between You And Me"

"Midnight Blue"

"I Want To Know What Love Is"

"Jukebox Hero"

"Urgent"

"Hot Blooded"