LOU GRAMM Tells PROFESSOR OF ROCK About The Night His Life Changed After His Pre-FOREIGNER Band BLACK SHEEP Opened For KISS - "It Really Was A Mess"; Video

"Coming up, Lou Gramm was riding high in the 70s as his band Black Sheep had just opened for one of the biggest bands in the world. And after years of hard work and ultra tenacity they were finally going to break out. But then his world came crashing down when a car wreck destroyed all of their instruments and equipment, and their label wouldn’t front them the money to get new stuff. So they had to cancel their remaining dates. Lou Gramm was horrified, he thought his career was over, but then he got a phone call from Mick Jones that changed his life.... asking him to be the lead singer of his new band Foreigner. Up next, how their composition, 'Feels Like The First Time' became the opening shot for Foreigner, on its way to becoming a classic rock standard…giving them the chance to become one of the biggest bands ever. And many think it’s a sex song but it actually means something totally different… next on Professor Of Rock."